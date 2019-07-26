Dancer as Object

Dance photographer Vadim Stein began his life in art as a sculptor, and it really shows in his photography. He arranges his glorious subjects in poses I can’t even imagine striking, much less holding. His strategic use of lighting furthers the illusion that the dancers are sculpted out of something mystical and powerful like obsidian or smoky quartz.
In addition to photography and sculpture, Stein has worked in videography, stage and lighting design, art restoration, mime, graphic design, and acting. He says that each of these interests influence his current work and made him what he is today. I especially love the way his stark backgrounds set off his beautiful subjects, whether single dancers or intimately entwined pairs.
You can follow Vadim Stein on Instagram, Facebook, and Behance.
July 26, 2019 at 8:54 am
S I M P L Y B R E A T H – T A K I N G! I love dance, I love photography, I love art. And this makes me look for words, as their art (it very obviously needs the talented, trained, and patient dancers as much as the photographer) is pure beauty. Donna, your posts always stun me and make me aware of people who make this planet a much better and more soulful place. And you belong to them, too! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for finding these gems and sharing them with us.
July 26, 2019 at 9:04 am
What a lovely thing to say! Thank you very much. You’ve made my day!
July 26, 2019 at 11:02 am
From the bottom of my heart, dear Donna, you are most welcome.
July 26, 2019 at 10:39 am
I wonder how legal it would be to save those photos and have print mades to put on my walls. Humm I love every picture and will look at them often – Hal
July 26, 2019 at 11:26 am
They are truly remarkable. I believe he sells prints if you contact him on Behance. Honestly, I’m toeing the line just by posting one of his photos (the rest are from his Instagram, which is permitted).
July 26, 2019 at 10:47 am
Stunning photography. The lighting and compositions are perfection. They are so sculptural.
July 26, 2019 at 11:26 am
They’re just mind-blowing!
