Dancer as Object

Vadim Stein

Dance photographer Vadim Stein began his life in art as a sculptor, and it really shows in his photography. He arranges his glorious subjects in poses I can’t even imagine striking, much less holding. His strategic use of lighting furthers the illusion that the dancers are sculpted out of something mystical and powerful like obsidian or smoky quartz.

In addition to photography and sculpture, Stein has worked in videography, stage and lighting design, art restoration, mime, graphic design, and acting. He says that each of these interests influence his current work and made him what he is today. I especially love the way his stark backgrounds set off his beautiful subjects, whether single dancers or intimately entwined pairs.

You can follow Vadim Stein on Instagram, Facebook, and Behance.