The Most Generous Artist

Jonathan Saiz

We’re headed to Chicago, one of our favorite cities, for a conference (and a whole lot of fun with some wonderful people), then off to vacation, so the next dozen posts are going to be on the brief side. I am sure you will enjoy them just as much without my blah, blah, blah…

Artist Jonathan Saiz created 10,000 tiny paintings in just 150 days for the Eyes On exhibition at the Denver Art Museum. The paintings cover a single 33-foot-wide pillar in an installation he calls #WhatIsUtopia. Once the exhibition closes on November 17, 2019, Saiz is giving away all 10,000 of the paintings!

“Money has a way of ruining everything—it turns everything that is magical and beautiful into a commodity, and it turns artists into robots. To explore a truly utopian vision, I wanted to revolt against that system with this work—I wanted to give all these artworks away for free as a way to express my love and respect for as many people as I possibly could, and to celebrate the idea of a truly free world. My work on this project won’t just end after these 10,000 pieces are given away—it’s a long-term project where I plan on giving 100,000 artworks away in different and experimental projects.” -Jonathan Saiz interview with MyModernMet

The 2″ square paintings are wonderful and quirky and all very different, I’m sure painting all those tiny works of art was a colossal amount of work, but I think coming up with 10,000 different subjects must have been even more difficult than painting them. Saiz used many different mediums in his paintings including oil paint, clay, gold leaf, and even sometimes gems and pearls. People requesting a painting will get whichever one the artist feels belongs to them. He calls the giveaway process “an emotional transaction instead of a monetary one.”

You can see more of the tiny masterpieces by Jonathan Saiz (and get in the running for a free painting) on the project’s Instagram account. You can also follow the artist on his own Instagram, and the Denver Art Museum on their Instagram, too!