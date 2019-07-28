My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Cranky/Beautiful

Mister Finch

I don’t know if this happens to you, but I get haunted by art. Sometimes, I find an artist whose work makes me feel conflicted, so I try to ignore it. Then I dream about it, random things in my everyday life remind me of it, and I just can’t get it out of my head. This is one of those artists. I tried to keep these to myself, but my subconscious is having none of that. So here, without further ado, is the weirdly-irresistible textile art of Mister Finch. His fabric characters make me uncomfortable. I find them beautiful and a little terrible, and yet, I cannot look away. So now, you have to look, too.

Finch is clearly inspired by nature, but he takes it many steps further. He goes way beyond just animating or anthropomorphizing his creatures. He actually gives them tons of (not necessarily positive) personality and entire lives to themselves. He takes pests (rats, moths, etc.), and makes them look like we’ve inconvenienced them and interrupted their day. And they don’t look that happy about it, either.

You can see more of Mister Finch’s creepy/beautiful characters on his website and on Instagram.

Wishing you an OookY sPooOoKy hAllOOwEeEnn! x

Wishing you a fab weekend.x

'Elgin'

Wishing you a fab weekend.x

Wishing you fab weekend…from me and Poe.xx

3 thoughts on "Cranky/Beautiful

  Sheree
    July 28, 2019 at 8:05 am

    These are wonderful. I’m going to check out his website.

  IreneDesign2011
    July 28, 2019 at 10:47 am

    I will admit, that I find these cranky, Donna.

    There are several artists, for whom I’m grateful, that they create art. Otherwise they could be doing something terrible. At least they let their dark side out in their art.

