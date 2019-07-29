My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Way Out

Today, I’m bringing you the dance video I’m Gay by Eugene Lee. Set to a moving, high-energy piece of music by Odesza, Lee used the video to come out to his public without ever saying a word. Instead, his journey to self discovery is represented beautifully with choreography. We watch him go through many of the things that so many of us have endured; self doubt, familial rejection, religious condemnation, homophobia and violence, self acceptance, and finally taking comfort in the community.

Eugene Lee is best known as 1/4 of the hugely internet famous Try Guys. Much love to The Guys for agreeing that the group should fund the effort. It may not seem like a big deal that a 33-year-old sometimes characterized by the public as bi or pan-sexual came out as gay, but the public (and our community in particular) resists any shift in what they believe to be true about a person’s sexuality, never mind that it’s no one’s business. (That was a terrible sentence, but I can’t seem to fix it.) The second video below does a really good job of explaining some of this lovely young man’s struggles.

“I created this music video as my personal way of coming out as a proud gay man who has many unheard, specific stories to tell. I withheld because of fear and shame shaped by my background but I promise to give my full truth in the rest of my life’s work.”

-Eugene Lee

You can follow Eugene Lee on Instagram, and you can follow the Try Guys on their YouTube channel and on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

