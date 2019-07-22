New Zealand’s Royal Family

Royal Family Dance Crew

Chances are, you have seen the epic video of The Royal Family Dance Crew crushing it at the 2019 the Hip Hop International New Zealand Nationals. The group may seem like an overnight sensation, but their videos have gotten over 13 billion (that’s BILLION) views, and their fans have been loyal to them for many years. The Crew is headed up by the phenomenal powerhouse Parris Goebel, who has worked with artists like Rhianna, Nicki Minaj, Ciara, Janet Jackson, and Justin Bieber, to name a few.

In addition to choreographing and directing the group’s numbers, Goebel can also be seen performing in them. That blows my mind. Keeping track of all those things while performing is no easy feat, and it’s such a huge group, I don’t know how she keeps everyone so very tight. Goebel must be a helluva force to keep that many people in line.

The second video below is the first episode in a thoroughly enjoyable mini-doc seroes about Goebel and the Crew. The documentary is incredibly positive; it’s clear these people are all doing the work they’re supposed to be doing. What a joy that must be!

You can follow The Royal Family Dance Crew on the Palace Dance Studio’s website and on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.