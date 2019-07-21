The Mosaic Man

Poking around on Instagram the other night, I was stopped dead by the glorious bijoux above, crafted by master goldsmith Alex Šepkus. Once I started exploring his other work, I became somewhat obsessed. If you described one of his pieces to me, I’m sure I would imagine something fussy and cluttered. There really is so much going on. But somehow, he manages to keep it just this side of too much. His mosaic-like designs remind me of those glorious, lush, abstract backgrounds in Klimt paintings.
“Alex Šepkus is an intellectual eccentric, which would explain his exceptionally large hat size and his slant towards a somewhat dandy cut of suit.”-About Alex Šepkus by Stephen Webster
After studying industrial design at the Lithuanian Academy of Arts, Šepkus worked in interiors, glass making, sculpture, etchings, and graphics before finally settling on jewelry design. Here is yet another example of an artist who is a jack of all trades, then brings all those influences in to become the master of one. That path always seems to result in truly unique, fascinating work, whatever the medium.
You can see all the phenomenally-talented Alex Šepkus’s work on his website and Instagram.
July 21, 2019 at 7:25 am
Wow, those pieces are so unusual but truly fabulous.
July 21, 2019 at 9:07 am
I’ve never seen anything like them!
July 21, 2019 at 9:01 am
Jewelry isn’t my thing but these are really different from a lot of artist.
July 21, 2019 at 9:08 am
They certainly are! And his craftsmanship seems impeccable, too. This is one time when I think the crazy prices aren’t really that crazy.
July 21, 2019 at 10:30 am
Beautiful work. I have no reason to doubt that all of them are gold, but I do wonder how he is casting some of them. Making the mold is probably the hardest part of his art.
July 21, 2019 at 10:44 am
That’s a good point!
