The Crepe Paper Artist

Tina Kraus

Artist (and fellow WordPress blogger) Tina Kraus creates fantastic paper toys and pop-up books and cards featuring beautiful insects, animals, and plants. Her paper toys are primarily made out of crepe paper, which I’ve never seen used this way before. The crepe is so flexible, it seems like there’s no shape she can’t accurately reproduce, and the texture makes her creations fantastically life like.

Some artists try their hands at many different media before finding the right one for them. Not Kraus. She always knew paper was her thing.

“I started to craft with paper as a young child and spent many afternoons crafting and painting. When I was older I got some instruction books for crafting with paper and also for making pop-ups (It was by Paul Jackson I think) In the book were instructions and templates to many basic mechanisms but I soon started to take it as a challenge to recreate the pop-ups that were only shown as examples without any template or instruction. In my last year of high school I made my first pop-up book.” –Tina Kraus interview with Best Pop-Up Books

You can follow the amazing Tina Kraus on her website, blog, and Instagram.