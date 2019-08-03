My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Crepe Paper Artist

by 4 Comments

Tina Kraus

Artist (and fellow WordPress blogger) Tina Kraus creates fantastic paper toys and pop-up books and cards featuring beautiful insects, animals, and plants. Her paper toys are primarily made out of crepe paper, which I’ve never seen used this way before. The crepe is so flexible, it seems like there’s no shape she can’t accurately reproduce, and the texture makes her creations fantastically life like.

Some artists try their hands at many different media before finding the right one for them. Not Kraus. She always knew paper was her thing.

“I started to craft with paper as a young child and spent many afternoons crafting and painting. When I was older I got some instruction books for crafting with paper and also for making pop-ups (It was by Paul Jackson I think) In the book were instructions and templates to many basic mechanisms but I soon started to take it as a challenge to recreate the pop-ups that were only shown as examples without any template or instruction. In my last year of high school I made my first pop-up book.”

Tina Kraus interview with Best Pop-Up Books

You can follow the amazing Tina Kraus on her website, blog, and Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “The Crepe Paper Artist

Leave a comment

  1. acflory
    August 3, 2019 at 6:15 am

    -picks jaw off floor- They’re incredible, and she’s amazing. Thank you for showcasing these wonderful creations. Seriously running out of superlatives. 😀

    Like

    Reply
  2. Sheree
    August 3, 2019 at 6:30 am

    Wow, those are totally amazing! Thanks for finding this wonderful artist.

    Like

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    August 3, 2019 at 6:57 am

    How fun are these insects? Very nice.Not too sure about ‘playing’ with them.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Tom Dudones
    August 3, 2019 at 7:56 am

    Incredible! Did some origami Xmas ornaments years ago, & thought that was neat. But these are just fantastic.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.