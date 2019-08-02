Stylish Simplicity

Carolina Melis

Today, we’re taking a look at the stylish work of Sardinian illustrator/fabric designer/animator Carolina Melis. An award-winning artist, Melis has done really memorable work for world-famous brands including the BBC, Clinique, Ikea, McDonalds, MTV, Vogue, and Volkswagen. It’s easy to see why companies are anxious to work with her.

But though she is a seriously prolific artist, Melis still manages to save time for the people in her life.

“I love the early hours of the day, and often start work at 5 AM…sometimes earlier than that! This is the most precious and productive time of the day for me; the sky, the air and my thoughts are clean and clear, it’s when I get the best ideas. What I do for the rest of the day depends on the project I’m working on, but the routine is quite standard. For years I loved the freedom of not having a “9 to 5” job. I rarely work at night, dedicating my evenings to friends and family.” –Carolina Melis interview with Inky Goodness

You can follow the super-talented Carolina Melis on her website and on Instagram.