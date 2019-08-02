My OBT

Stylish Simplicity

Carolina Melis

Today, we’re taking a look at the stylish work of Sardinian illustrator/fabric designer/animator Carolina Melis. An award-winning artist, Melis has done really memorable work for world-famous brands including the BBC, Clinique, Ikea, McDonalds, MTV, Vogue, and Volkswagen. It’s easy to see why companies are anxious to work with her.

But though she is a seriously prolific artist, Melis still manages to save time for the people in her life.

“I love the early hours of the day, and often start work at 5 AM…sometimes earlier than that! This is the most precious and productive time of the day for me; the sky, the air and my thoughts are clean and clear, it’s when I get the best ideas. What I do for the rest of the day depends on the project I’m working on, but the routine is quite standard. For years I loved the freedom of not having a “9 to 5” job. I rarely work at night, dedicating my evenings to friends and family.”

You can follow the super-talented Carolina Melis on her website and on Instagram.

🍌

  1. Tom Dudones
    August 2, 2019 at 9:00 am

    Love the simplicity and stark, brite color she uses!

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    August 2, 2019 at 12:57 pm

    Great use of bold shapes and primary colours. I like those animations where the plants grow.

