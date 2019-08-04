My OBT

Take Your Vitamins

Vitamin String Quartet

Today, is my anniversary with Beloved. We are together 21 years, we became domestic partners 20 years ago, and we were married in Connecticut 10 years ago. (The date thing may seem romantic, and it is, but it’s also partly that we can’t retain more than one date. Knowing one’s limitations is the key to happiness.) Happy anniversary to us!

For our drive to Connecticut, I made my very last mixed “tape” (CD).  We also played it during our very brief private ceremony. I loved all the music on that playlist, but my hands-down favorite, the song I think of as our wedding song, is Queen’s Somebody to Love as interpreted by Vitamin String Quartet.

VSQ are flawless performers, sure, but I think their real superpower is their ability to arrange even the hardest, most incongruous of rock songs into what sounds like legitimate classical music. Their recordings entertain me to no end, and I’m constantly amazed by how they continue to show me new ways to listen to popular music.

You can follow the magnificent Vitamin String Quartet on their website and on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

  1. Lisa DeCaro
    August 4, 2019 at 7:13 am

    You always give me a way to start my day with something beautiful and new and amazing. Thank you for being my morning vitamins! ;-). Happy happy happy anniversary (all three of them) to you both. Lots of love from the Rockies! ❤️

  2. loisajay
    August 4, 2019 at 10:01 am

    Lisa said exactly what I was going to say: Happy, happy, happy Anniversary to you and Beloved. Love is a beautiful thing. XO

  3. janhaltn
    August 4, 2019 at 10:02 am

    Seems there are more people playing beautiful music under the same name. The photo on their Facebook page is totally different than the one you posted first today. No matter, it is beautiful music. Hal

  4. Ellie
    August 4, 2019 at 10:08 am

    Congratulations and happy anniversary(ies)!

  5. StellaKate Blue
    August 4, 2019 at 11:22 am

    They are indeed magnificent! Happy Anniversary!

  7. Sheree
    August 4, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    Happy Anniversary Donna and wishing you many more.

