Lonac

Street artist Lonac is best known for the photo-realistic murals he paints around his native Croatia. I was shocked to learn that he paints his murals using only spray paints. How on earth does he get that level of detail with spray paint? I can’t imagine having that much control without a brush.

Lonac draws his inspiration from his personal memories, his interest, and his observations. Like many street artists, skateboarding culture is a big part of the artist’s life, and cartoons, movies, and video games all inform and influence his work. In addition to Lonac’s murals, he also does smaller paintings. His most recent show, Strange Tales, focused on the storytelling elements of his work.

You can follow Lonac on Blogspot, Instagram, and Facebook.