Are We Done Here?

Maruki Maremotto

These are the watercolor-and-ink paintings by Mar Herrero, the artist behind the brand Maruki Maremotto. Herrero’s intention is to present women in their own spaces, where they feel comfortable, being entirely themselves. Though they are fairly simple drawings, I am tickled by all the character that comes through in her subjects, like they are slightly irritated by our presence and just want to get back to what they were doing.

In addition to paper and canvas art, Atelier Maremotto also produces silk scarves, bamboo diaries and notebooks, pens, and ceramics, all emblazoned with Herrero’s colorful, impactful illustrations.

You can check out all the women of Maruki Maremotto on the brand’s website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

View this post on Instagram

. ~~Nora se pregunta… ¿Conoces esa sensación de no saber que hacer con los brazos o no saber que hacer con tu vida?. Brazos y vida. Brazadas y vida. Vivir para dar brazadas o dar brazadas para vivir. O simplemente vivir. Manos arriba! Esta es mi vida. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ __Dibujo y texto. Acrílico y tinta. Maruki Maremotto. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #tintachina #negro #arte #currentmood #pintura #beauty #tinta #ink #acrilico #dibujo #drawing #girls #ateliermaremotto #turquesa

A post shared by Maruki Maremotto (@marukimaremotto) on

View this post on Instagram

. ~~Hoy te miré. Directamente. Sin filtros. Vi tu belleza. Tu pelo revuelto. Esos gemelos cerrando tus puños… Y mis ganas abriendo tu camisa. Tu arrogancia, tu chulería. Tu miedo. Y me muero por romper tus esquemas y saltarte tus normas. Y es verano… …y eres Julio. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ __plumilla, acuarela y txt. Maruki Maremotto. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #acuarela #verano #arte #currentmood #dibujos #watercolor #tinta #ink #color #dibujos #acuarela #ilustración #ateliermaremotto #lavidaendibujo #lavidaenletras

A post shared by Maruki Maremotto (@marukimaremotto) on

View this post on Instagram

. ~~Palabras. Cuando eramos pequeños nos enseñaron las palabras, los sonidos. Un lenguaje. A algunos dos, a otros tres… Nos entendíamos. Cuando creces, Lo notas, Es sutil. A veces, pasa desapercibido. Pero… Nos faltan palabras. O. Peor. Se quedan atascadas en nuestras gargantas. Gabriel, que es médico, dice que por eso duele. Por las palabras atascadas. ¿Qué tienes que decir?. ¿Qué palabras tienes atascadas?. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ __Acuarela, plumilla, tinta china y txt. Maruki Maremotto. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #tintachina #chicas #arte #currentmood #dibujos #watercolor #tinta #ink #acuarela #dibujo #acuarela #ilustración #ateliermaremotto #lavidaendibujo

A post shared by Maruki Maremotto (@marukimaremotto) on

View this post on Instagram

. ~~Tus ojos…tu forma de verme…¿Se puede guardar una mirada, así, en un bote, al vacío?. Para abrirlo en un día gris, un día lluvioso, de esos con niebla en el alma. En los que te ves pero no te encuentras. Guardaría tu mirada. Al vacío. Para siempre. Y solo para mi. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ __Dibujo y texto maruki maremotto. Recuerda visitar la tienda. Tenemos novedades. www.ateliermaremotto.com ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #sanvalentin #amor #regalo #regalos #ceramica #arte #currentmood #alma #beauty #regalos #ink #regalos #dibujo #drawing #girl #ateliermaremotto #poesia

A post shared by Maruki Maremotto (@marukimaremotto) on

View this post on Instagram

__Nosotras decidimos si vamos a utilizar como excusa lo vivido para quedarnos donde no arriesgamos nada o vamos a movernos para intentar alcanzar nuestros sueños, por muy bien o mal vistos que puedan parecer… ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ __Acuarela, plumilla y tinta china. Esta ilustración está en art-prints y en pañuelo de seda 98×98 en el ateliermaremotto.com. Ahora todas las compras van con regalo de un notebook de tela y 4 lápices de la marca. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ @grzeszczak.dominika #DominikaGrzeszczak #arte #artist #regalosoriginales #exclusivo #figurative #currentmood #pañuelosdeseda #girls #historias

A post shared by Maruki Maremotto (@marukimaremotto) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Are We Done Here?

  1. Sheree
    August 6, 2019 at 6:43 am

    I love these! Thanks for sharing.

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    August 6, 2019 at 11:42 am

    These are absolutely fabulous! I love the looseness of the mark making and the way the artist has allowed the media to puddle and bloom (because that’s my way of working with liquid media too) and I love the personality of the illustrations too. I find I am especially drawn to the ones that are monochrome with a single splash of colour (maybe again because that’s a thing I do). I am going to follow this artist on Instagram so thanks for bringing this artist to my attention.

