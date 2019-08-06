Are We Done Here?

Maruki Maremotto

These are the watercolor-and-ink paintings by Mar Herrero, the artist behind the brand Maruki Maremotto. Herrero’s intention is to present women in their own spaces, where they feel comfortable, being entirely themselves. Though they are fairly simple drawings, I am tickled by all the character that comes through in her subjects, like they are slightly irritated by our presence and just want to get back to what they were doing.

In addition to paper and canvas art, Atelier Maremotto also produces silk scarves, bamboo diaries and notebooks, pens, and ceramics, all emblazoned with Herrero’s colorful, impactful illustrations.

You can check out all the women of Maruki Maremotto on the brand’s website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.