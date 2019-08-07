I’m having a little trouble processing this much talent in one person. These are the colorful, joy-filled artworks by Nathanna Érica. The Brazilian artist reports that she spent her childhood delighting in book illustrations and animation and yearning to be a part of them.
“I’ve been drawing ever since I could hold a pencil and even before that my mom would get me to eat by distracting me with drawing lessons, so, yes, it comes without saying that I love to draw. I can’t imagine my life without art, and having graduated from law school a few years ago made me see that doing anything else other than being an artist would be really difficult.”-About Nathanna Érica
Law school? How did that happen? While I’m sure Érica would have made a fine lawyer, I’m very glad she’s pursuing paper art, illustration, and character design instead. I love the way she can make any character, no matter how contemporary (or dark), look like they’re straight out of a 1950s children’s book. Her Audrey Hepburn series has driven me particularly insane with need. I want them all!
You can follow the amazing Nathanna Érica on her website, Instagram, and in her Etsy shop.
August 7, 2019 at 6:03 am
Wow! Her work is fantastic (I especially loved her Stan Lee.) I’m following her on *everything* now.
August 7, 2019 at 7:15 am
The Stan Lee got me, too!
August 7, 2019 at 7:11 am
Isn’t this delightful.
August 7, 2019 at 7:15 am
I want the whole Audrey series. She was my fave!
August 7, 2019 at 10:29 am
My mom immersed me in all things Audrey at a very young age (and I’ve done the same with Kate)— I just love everything about her! These posters are amazing!
August 7, 2019 at 6:34 pm
No wonder we were instant friends!
August 7, 2019 at 2:43 pm
I follow her on Instagram and am always in awe of what she creates. Every single piece is completely charming.
August 7, 2019 at 6:35 pm
That’s exactly the right word.
