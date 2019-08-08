My OBT

Unicorn Manes

Unicorn Manes by Mykey

One of my two favorite daughters sent me today’s artist, and I was absolutely blown away! These are the glorious, creative, wildly colorful hair designs from Unicorn Manes by Mykey. I WANNA BE A UNICORN, TOO…

Not surprisingly, Mykey O’Halloran comes from Australia, from whence many amazing artists seem to hail. And he’s not just a talented hair stylist and colorist; he also spends a month every year offering his remarkable skills on a pay as you feel basis for all hair color and haircut services.

“I want to give everybody the opportunity to have their dream unicorn mane in September at any price that’s affordable for the client.
I just want to give people hair that lifts them, makes people feel good about their mane and make all of the hair dreams come true.”

He’ll be at the Manic Panic booth at Rupaul’s Drag Con in NYC on September 6, 7, and 8th. If you get him to do your hair, please don’t forget to send me pictures!

You can follow the amazing Mykey O’Halloran on Instagram and Facebook.

View this post on Instagram

Happy MANNIVERSARY 42 years of @manicpanicnyc here are some of my favourite hairstyles friends have done on me , that I’ve done on myself for day to day wear, for charity , and for hair shows with @manicpanicnyc Like I always say the industry today wouldn’t be where it is if @tishandsnooky 42 years ago didn’t bring the first rainbow colour brand Manic Panic onto the shelves of the USA and over the years distributed world wide. They are inspirational trend setting people who live their brand , they were @blondieofficial ‘s back up singers and opened the first punk store in the East Village , they are in a band of their own and they live and breathe authenticity , originality and are two of the most respected and inspirational souls in my book. Thank you for bringing Manic Panic in the world , pushing boundaries , being yourselves , because we wouldn’t be who we are today without people like you in the world that stand for who they are , in their true 🌈 c o l o u r s 👌 #manicpanic @nakhair @nakman1 #rainbowhair #hairart #hairgoals #hairinspo thanks @angela_skullptures @kristy__marie @blondieshair @gabyybaybehh @thetravellingcurls for being hair artists that inspire me and have painted me as a canvas too !

A post shared by Hair Artist / Flying UNICORN (@unicorn_manes_bymykey) on

View this post on Instagram

H E L L O PETAL 💐 🌈 Freehand painted a flowery rainbow mandala on @billie__w today , they missed having rainbow hair 🌈😝 and I love painting them , Billie always lets me go wild and do whatever I want with the @manicpanicnyc colour and design which my creativity loves , I think I was channeling inspiration from the beard design @angela_skullptures did on me yesterday 😝🌈 @nakman1 @h2dhaircare @nakhair #rainbowhair #hairtattoo #hairtattoos #hairart #hairartist #hairgoals #hairinspo #hairdressermagic #barber #barbers #melbourne #behindthechair_com #fuckinghair #hair #creativehair #hairstyle #hairstyles #buzzcut #buzzfeed #behindthechair #hair #art #mandala

A post shared by Hair Artist / Flying UNICORN (@unicorn_manes_bymykey) on

4 thoughts on "Unicorn Manes

  Laura (PA Pict)
    August 8, 2019 at 7:43 am

    Brilliant! I love seeing people expressing themselves through their hair and often compliment people who have wild colours in their hair because it brightens my day.

  LVital7019
    August 8, 2019 at 9:44 am

    Wow. And his NANA! So adorable 🙂

