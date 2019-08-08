Unicorn Manes by Mykey

One of my two favorite daughters sent me today’s artist, and I was absolutely blown away! These are the glorious, creative, wildly colorful hair designs from Unicorn Manes by Mykey. I WANNA BE A UNICORN, TOO…

Not surprisingly, Mykey O’Halloran comes from Australia, from whence many amazing artists seem to hail. And he’s not just a talented hair stylist and colorist; he also spends a month every year offering his remarkable skills on a pay as you feel basis for all hair color and haircut services.

“I want to give everybody the opportunity to have their dream unicorn mane in September at any price that’s affordable for the client.

I just want to give people hair that lifts them, makes people feel good about their mane and make all of the hair dreams come true.”

He’ll be at the Manic Panic booth at Rupaul’s Drag Con in NYC on September 6, 7, and 8th. If you get him to do your hair, please don’t forget to send me pictures!

You can follow the amazing Mykey O’Halloran on Instagram and Facebook.