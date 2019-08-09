My OBT

Girl Power

Eva Larsson

Swedish sculptor Eva Larsson is all about girl power. It took me a while to figure out what it’s reminding me of, but I eventually figured out it’s Fearless Girl, the statue by Kristen Visbal that took Wall Street by storm. Larsson’s work s feel just as empowered and confident and female-centric.

“My work has recently consisted mainly of sculpted figures and objects made from materials such as stone, bronze, rope and clay. The sculptures and images are assembled into larger installations to create scenes and situations that explore interpersonal relationships and phenomena in society. I see myself like a choreographer where the sculptures are my dancers.” ​​​

-Eva Larsson on Cutarte Online

You can follow Eva Larsson on her website and on Instagram and Facebook.

  2. bcparkison
    August 9, 2019 at 6:58 am

    Very nice. I like her work.

