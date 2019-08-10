Semi Sweet Mike

Semi Sweet Designs

I have written before about beautiful cookie designs, but I think today’s cookies are a little extra special. This is the beautiful work of cookie guy Mike of Semi Sweet Designs. His superpower is designing simple, ingenious cookies which you – yes you! – can make at home.

“[My] hobby of cookie making developed into a passion practically overnight. I entered the world of cookie decorating in November 2011. I was looking for a gift idea for a friend that had everything. He was a lover of cookies, so I Googled a few decorated cookie tutorials online and gave it a shot. It turned out to be a lot of fun, therapeutic even. So this would-be, one time, kitchen craft became a non-stop, full time career.” -About Semi Sweet Designs

Once his cookie blog took off, Mike branched out and began a business selling original cookie cutters, stencils, and accessories. The generous baker even shares his simple sugar cookie and royal icing recipes, and his Instagram and website are full of his tutorial videos. Semi Sweet Designs also offers starter kits suitable for children. Sounds like rainy day heaven!

You can read the Semi Sweet Designs blog and buy Mike’s charming designs on his website, and you can follow his adventures on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.