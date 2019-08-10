My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Semi Sweet Mike

by 5 Comments

Semi Sweet Designs

I have written before about beautiful cookie designs, but I think today’s cookies are a little extra special. This is the beautiful work of cookie guy Mike of Semi Sweet Designs. His superpower is designing simple, ingenious cookies which you – yes you! – can make at home.

“[My] hobby of cookie making developed into a passion practically overnight. I entered the world of cookie decorating in November 2011. I was looking for a gift idea for a friend that had everything. He was a lover of cookies, so I Googled a few decorated cookie tutorials online and gave it a shot. It turned out to be a lot of fun, therapeutic even. So this would-be, one time, kitchen craft became a non-stop, full time career.”

-About Semi Sweet Designs

Once his cookie blog took off, Mike branched out and began a business selling original cookie cutters, stencils, and accessories. The generous baker even shares his simple sugar cookie and royal icing recipes, and his Instagram and website are full of his tutorial videos. Semi Sweet Designs also offers starter kits suitable for children. Sounds like rainy day heaven!

You can read the Semi Sweet Designs blog and buy Mike’s charming designs on his website, and you can follow his adventures on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Semi Sweet Mike

Leave a comment

  1. Sheree
    August 10, 2019 at 6:44 am

    These are totally amazing but I have a friend who also makes beautifully iced cookies.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    August 10, 2019 at 6:52 am

    These are just too cute. I have a pintrest board just for these.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.