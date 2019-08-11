My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Art in the Cold

KiriLeigh Jones

Colorado muralist KiriLeigh Jones loves to experiment with new surfaces and new materials. So when she was approached by chemist Lyle Small, president of Chromatic Technologies (the company that makes the mountains on Coors Light cans turn blue when the can is cold) to try their new temperature-reactive paints, she was totally down for the challenge.

The resulting artwork is fascinating. As promised, it changes with the temperature. What looks like a black and white line drawing of a mandala turns into a many-colored masterpiece once the mercury drops. How fun is that?

You can follow KiriLeigh Jones on her website and on Instagram and Facebook. And you can learn more about Chromatic Technologies on the CTI Inks website.

magic 🤫✨ #artofcold //

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

