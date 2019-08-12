My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Hasan Kale

by 2 Comments

Hasan Kale

The Unexpected Canvas. These are the micro masterpieces by world-reknowned micro painter Hasan Kale. (He’s not micro. It’s just his paintings.) https://www.instagram.com/hasankale_microangelo/ https://beautifulbizarre.net/2016/05/14/hasan-kale-master-of-micro-art/ https://www.boredpanda.com/tiny-micro-art-painting-hasan-kale/ https://beautifulbizarre.net/2016/05/14/hasan-kale-master-of-micro-art/

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Hasan Kale

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    August 12, 2019 at 7:22 am

    Boy is he good at tiny. but he may have an ego inflation.

    Like

    Reply
  2. StellaKate Blue
    August 12, 2019 at 8:11 am

    Amazing. Who would have thought of painting on an almond sliver? It could become as huge as the painting on a grain of rice is!

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.