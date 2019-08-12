The Unexpected Canvas. These are the micro masterpieces by world-reknowned micro painter Hasan Kale. (He’s not micro. It’s just his paintings.) https://www.instagram.com/hasankale_microangelo/ https://beautifulbizarre.net/2016/05/14/hasan-kale-master-of-micro-art/ https://www.boredpanda.com/tiny-micro-art-painting-hasan-kale/ https://beautifulbizarre.net/2016/05/14/hasan-kale-master-of-micro-art/
August 12, 2019 at 7:22 am
Boy is he good at tiny. but he may have an ego inflation.
August 12, 2019 at 8:11 am
Amazing. Who would have thought of painting on an almond sliver? It could become as huge as the painting on a grain of rice is!
