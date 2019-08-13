My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Never Too Old

SUJATA SETIA/BUT NATURAL PHOTOGRAPHY

It seems like quite a few of my friends have had anniversaries lately (and none of us are getting any younger), so today’s beautiful thing seems particularly appropriate. I found the gorgeous photography of Sujata Setia (A.K.A. But Natural Photography) in the Facebook feed of a photographer friend (Thanks, MM!), and as soon as I saw it, I knew I had to bring it to you lovelies.

Setia’s project features older real-life couples in the romantic engagement-like poses usually reserved for the young. When she approaches elderly couples and asks to take their picture, she is typically met with some resistance, especially when she starts directing their poses.

“I tell them to hold hands, kiss. The couples always laugh first, the husbands mostly. And then the shoots are always so full of laughter because both husband and wife are endlessly giggling.”

You can see more of Sujata Setia’s sweet, painterly photos on her website and her Instagram.

20 years ago they sold their house in exchange for a camper van. Ever since then they have been travelling the world… holding hands. I was fortunate enough to have found them in Dublin, Ireland… as they were walking past the storm… still holding hands! . To love… . . . Sign up for my 2019-2020 workshops by clicking on the link in my bio Florida – August 24th 2019 . Dubai – October 12th 2019 . London – February 2nd 2020 . . #ig_creativepics #clickinmoms #ftwotw #ourclickdays #londonfamilyphotographer #newbornphotographermumbai #familyphotographermumbai #celebrityfamilyphotographer #best_art_project #people_tr #ig_shotz_people #globe_people #heart_imprint_vip #cpcfeature #official_photography_hub #nikontop #splendid_people #photos_dailydose #bestfamilyphotographer #celebrityphotographer #bestfamilyphotographerindia #bestlondonphotographer

“Looking back at our life together, I realise I should have loved you the way you wanted to be loved. Holding hands. Surprises… just without occasion or reason. Slipping in ‘I love you’ into casual conversations… none of it made sense to me back then. But it does now!! . And so I ask you today. Please will you give me just another lifetime?” . . . . . . #clickinmoms #candidchildhood #childhoodunplugged #momazine #letthemexplore #momswithcameras #nothingisordinary #mom_hub #momtogs #exploretocreate #thebloomforum #follow_this_light #watchthisinstagood #click_vision #beyondwanderlust #official_photography_hub #infinity_children #huffpostgram #clickmagazine #iamnikon #natgeoyourshot #dearphotographer #cpcfeature #instagram #documentyourdays #the_sugar_jar @instagram #theeverydayportrait

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

