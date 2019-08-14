My OBT

Looking for wearable art on Instagram (as I sometimes do), I came across the adorable Triangle of Bears, and I was instantly charmed. TOB is an embroidered fabric jewelry maker who creates one-of-a-kind pieces like you’ve never seen before. Loaded with personality, the creations are the brainchildren of Melbourne-based artist Gemma, who early on decided she needed to find a way to combine her love for animals and her skill with jewelry making.

Gem is currently engaged in her second consecutive “33 Days of Surprises” challenge, which involves making one unique, unexpected piece per day. Let me just say she is meeting the challenge head on. They’re all a little wacky, but I found them thoroughly enjoyable, and often pretty funny.

You can see all of Gem’s Triangle of Bears creations on her website and Instagram.

(Update: SOLD!) DAY 14 Available NOW! TOMB SKULL EXPLOROTTER Handmade Fabric brooch… link in bio • I am making a one-of-a-kind piece every day for the next 33 days! A new creation released every 24 hours… Please come on this journey with me! • Subscribe to the Babe Tribe Newsletter to get 1-hour Email Reminder before Instagram of each new piece so you have a better chance of snapping it up before it sells out! • You can subscribe via my website or by DM'ing me your email address! • #otter #significantotter #skull #skullpin #skullbrooch #otterskull #handcrafted #spiritanimal #imadethis #handmade #sewing #triangleofbears #shopindie #shopsmall #beautifulbizarre #wearableart #statementjewelry #day14 #33yearoldlady #33days #33daychallenge #brooch #secretworlds #witchwear #craftsposure #explorotter #otterpin #pin #weirdfashion

(Update: Sold!) Day 15 Available NOW! HEY BANARNOLD Handmade Fabric Brooch…Link in bio! • (SWIPE LEFT TO SEE MORE PICS!) • After the success of my first 33 Days of Surprises collection, I have decided to take the challenge again and am making a new one-of-a-kind piece every day for the next 33 days! Yay! • Subscribe to the Babe Tribe Newsletter to get 1-hour email reminder before insta of each new piece so you have a better chance of snapping it up before it sells out! • You can subscribe via my website or by DM'ing me your email address! • #beautifulbizarre #handmade #handmadejewelry #fauxleather #veganleather #embroidery #stitchcraft #fibreart #secretworlds #triangleofbears #craftsposure #spiritanimal #madeinmelbourne #needlework #jewellery #handcrafted #shopindie #shopsmall #wearableart #TOBcharacter #33days #heyarnold #childhood #nostalgia #nickelodeon #fanart #heyarnoldbanana #bananacostume #animation #cartoon

(Update: SOLD!) Day 9 Available NOW! DAZZLING DIAMOND EYES DOPEY Handmade Fabric Necklace…Link in bio! • (SWIPE LEFT TO SEE MORE PICS!) • After the success of my first 33 Days of Surprises collection, I have decided to take the challenge again and am making a new one-of-a-kind piece every day for the next 33 days! Yay! • Subscribe to the Babe Tribe Newsletter to get 1-hour email reminder before insta of each new piece so you have a better chance of snapping it up before it sells out! • You can subscribe via my website or by DM'ing me your email address! • #Dopey #dopeydwarf #snowwhite #beautifulbizarre #handmade #handmadejewelry #fauxleather #veganleather #embroidery #stitchcraft #fibreart #secretworlds #triangleofbears #diamondeyesdopey #madeinmelbourne #needlework #jewellery #handcrafted #shopindie #shopsmall #wearableart #disneyfanart #33days #disney #disneymovie #animation #fanart #nostalgia #thesevendwarfs #TOBcharacter

(Update: SOLD!) DAY 15 Available NOW! HOWLING EGG MOUSE Handmade Fabric brooch… link in bio • I am making a one-of-a-kind piece every day for the next 33 days! A new creation released every 24 hours… Please come on this journey with me! • Subscribe to the Babe Tribe Newsletter to get 1-hour Email Reminder before Instagram of each new piece so you have a better chance of snapping it up before it sells out! • You can subscribe via my website or by DM'ing me your email address! • #mousepin #specklesegg #mousebroocg #rodent #howl #egg #handcrafted #spiritanimal #imadethis #handmade #sewing #triangleofbears #shopindie #shopsmall #beautifulbizarre #wearableart #statementjewelry #day15 #33yearoldlady #33days #33daychallenge #brooch #secretworlds #witchwear #craftsposure #grasshoppermouse #howlingmouse #pin #weirdfashion #mouse

(Update: SOLD!) Day 8 Available NOW! SHELL-COLLECTING SEA BUNNY Handmade Fabric Brooch…Link in bio! • (SWIPE LEFT TO SEE MORE PICS!) • After the success of my first 33 Days of Surprises collection, I have decided to take the challenge again and am making a new one-of-a-kind piece every day for the next 33 days! Yay! • Subscribe to the Babe Tribe Newsletter to get 1-hour email reminder before insta of each new piece so you have a better chance of snapping it up before it sells out! • You can subscribe via my website or by DM'ing me your email address! • #seabunny #seacreature #seaslug #bunnyseaslug #beautifulbizarre #babybunny #handmade #handmadejewelry #fauxleather #veganleather #embroidery #hybridanimal #cuteslug #stitchcraft #fibreart #secretworlds #triangleofbears #craftsposure #spiritanimal #madeinmelbourne #needlework #jewellery #handcrafted #shopindie #shopsmall #wearableart #statementjewelry #jorunnaparva #33days #seashells

(Update: SOLD!) Day 12 Available NOW! STAR-GAZING CHEBURASHKA Handmade Fabric Brooch…Link in bio! • (SWIPE LEFT TO SEE MORE PICS!) • After the success of my first 33 Days of Surprises collection, I have decided to take the challenge again and am making a new one-of-a-kind piece every day for the next 33 days! Yay! • Subscribe to the Babe Tribe Newsletter to get 1-hour email reminder before insta of each new piece so you have a better chance of snapping it up before it sells out! • You can subscribe via my website or by DM'ing me your email address! • #beautifulbizarre #handmade #handmadejewelry #fauxleather #veganleather #embroidery #stitchcraft #fibreart #secretworlds #triangleofbears #craftsposure #spiritanimal #madeinmelbourne #needlework #jewellery #handcrafted #shopindie #shopsmall #wearableart #statementjewelry #33days #Чебура́шка #cheburashka #russiananimation #unknownanimal #cheburashkapin #sovietcartoon #russiancartoon #nostaligia #TOBcharacter

(Update: SOLD!) DAY 22 Available NOW! ENCHANTED RACCOON SORCERESS Handmade Fabric necklace… link in bio • I am making a one-of-a-kind piece every day for the next 33 days! A new creation released every 24 hours… Please come on this journey with me! • Subscribe to the Babe Tribe Newsletter to get 1-hour Email Reminder before Instagram of each new piece so you have a better chance of snapping it up before it sells out! • You can subscribe via my website or by DM'ing me your email address! • #raccoon #crystals #skull #raccoonwitcg #raccoonnecklace #handcrafted #spiritanimal #imadethis #handmade #sewing #triangleofbears #shopindie #shopsmall #beautifulbizarre #wearableart #statementjewelry #day22 #33yearoldlady #33days #33daychallenge #necklace #secretworlds #witchwear #craftsposure #hiding #sorcerer #necklace #mage #witch #magic

  1. bcparkison
    August 14, 2019 at 7:03 am

    These are beyond cute and I don’t have a clue how she does them.

  2. StellaKate Blue
    August 14, 2019 at 8:05 am

    Super cute. I love the cat with the ice cream cone ear! I would never be able to imagine that image, she certainly is creative!

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    August 14, 2019 at 1:45 pm

    She’s very talented. Working with that variety of materials must be really challenging. When I was in HS, I had to create a textile piece so I made an applique picture of one of those punk rock looking caterpillars using scraps of different fabric and bits of leather and various beads. It took me weeks to complete it. I am, therefore, even more in awe of this artist’s ability to make one of these pieces each day.

