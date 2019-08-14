Triangle of Bears

Looking for wearable art on Instagram (as I sometimes do), I came across the adorable Triangle of Bears, and I was instantly charmed. TOB is an embroidered fabric jewelry maker who creates one-of-a-kind pieces like you’ve never seen before. Loaded with personality, the creations are the brainchildren of Melbourne-based artist Gemma, who early on decided she needed to find a way to combine her love for animals and her skill with jewelry making.

Gem is currently engaged in her second consecutive “33 Days of Surprises” challenge, which involves making one unique, unexpected piece per day. Let me just say she is meeting the challenge head on. They’re all a little wacky, but I found them thoroughly enjoyable, and often pretty funny.

You can see all of Gem’s Triangle of Bears creations on her website and Instagram.