Looking for wearable art on Instagram (as I sometimes do), I came across the adorable Triangle of Bears, and I was instantly charmed. TOB is an embroidered fabric jewelry maker who creates one-of-a-kind pieces like you’ve never seen before. Loaded with personality, the creations are the brainchildren of Melbourne-based artist Gemma, who early on decided she needed to find a way to combine her love for animals and her skill with jewelry making.
Gem is currently engaged in her second consecutive “33 Days of Surprises” challenge, which involves making one unique, unexpected piece per day. Let me just say she is meeting the challenge head on. They’re all a little wacky, but I found them thoroughly enjoyable, and often pretty funny.
You can see all of Gem’s Triangle of Bears creations on her website and Instagram.
August 14, 2019 at 7:03 am
These are beyond cute and I don’t have a clue how she does them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 14, 2019 at 7:08 am
It’s like painting with fabric and thread. What a talent!
LikeLike
August 14, 2019 at 8:05 am
Super cute. I love the cat with the ice cream cone ear! I would never be able to imagine that image, she certainly is creative!
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 14, 2019 at 9:43 am
Her idea mashups are really fun!
LikeLike
August 14, 2019 at 1:45 pm
She’s very talented. Working with that variety of materials must be really challenging. When I was in HS, I had to create a textile piece so I made an applique picture of one of those punk rock looking caterpillars using scraps of different fabric and bits of leather and various beads. It took me weeks to complete it. I am, therefore, even more in awe of this artist’s ability to make one of these pieces each day.
LikeLike