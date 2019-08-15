Etsomnia™ 234: Unicorny

Bedazzled beer belly unicorn mermaid. (Is anyone else feeling queasy?)

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Last week, I learned that the term unicorn, when applied to gay women, means a lesbian who is attractive to both men and women AND who is willing to participate in their threesome fantasies. I also learned that the reason they’re called unicorns is BECAUSE THEY DON’T EXIST. This made me laugh hard, and ever since, I have had unicorns (the other kind) on the brain.

When it comes to the one-horned creatures of fantasy, I find myself getting a little starry eyed and silly. No, I don’t want to decorate with them or dress like them, but I definitely have a soft spot for the things. That said, this week’s Etsy search did quite a bit to curb my enthusiasm.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

So cute! By Bakerlogy

This seems like one of those “show me on the dollie” situations that got out of hand.

” Kanye West nude on a unicorn with pancakes.” Sorry/not sorry. If I have to see it, so do you.

Love it! By Eugenie2

It perplexes me that on the one hand, I love Katy Perry, but on the other, she pops into my head every time I spot something ridiculous like this.

Unicorn nightlight isn’t angry. He’s disappointed.

Nope. You can’t fool me. I know what that’s for.

What talent! By OlgaLai

$3,500 unicorn brooch. Seriously.

Ridiculous as these are, they’re still better than the other unicorn footwear alternatives

Yet another spectacular creation by my faves at Bubbles and Frown

That rainbow, tutu, and unicorn horn don’t do anything to soften the fact that this grimy-looking thing appears to have cigarette butts for arms.

That’s going to be a challenging trip to the bathroom.

Truly magnificent dichroic glass pendant. By OrnateAccents

Is it just me, or does this thing look like it needs a mohel?

It took me a few minutes, but I finally figured out what this reminded me of.

I don’t know what’s going on here, but I’m pretty sure it’s illegal.