Power Tulle

I have features the work of dozens of sculptors over the years, but today’s works are like nothing I’ve ever seen. These are the jaw-dropping fabric sculptures by Benjamin Shine Studio. The artist’s process is shockingly simple. Rather than affixing his fabrics to his canvas (or clothing, as in the Galliano collaboration above), Shine uses a hot iron to fuse the fabrics together. How he figured out how to make such beautiful, life-like portraits using only fabric is completely beyond me.
Shine was studying fashion at Central Saint Martins in London when inspiration struck.
“I remember noticing how the sunlight fell on this crumpled ball of tulle in my studio. I was intrigued by the way it exposed the pleats, and I wondered if I could manipulate the fabric to create a recognizable image.”-Benjamin Shine
There’s a long way to go from being intrigued by a ball of tulle and the sophisticated, remarkable fabric portraiture Shine produces.
You can see all of Shine’s gorgeous fabric portraits on his website and on Instagram. And many thanks to Alison (of Alison and Don) for sending me this incredible artist!
October 11, 2019 at 6:51 am
You just never know where talent will take you. These are beautifully done. I am wondering about the effect of weather on the one outside.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 11, 2019 at 8:41 am
That’s a good point. I would think just brushing past it would cause problems, never mind weather.
LikeLike
October 11, 2019 at 7:13 am
Hi Donna, I hope you’ve been doing well. These pieces are stunning! Gonna check him out on IG. Thank you for sharing. ~Steph
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 11, 2019 at 8:41 am
Hi, Steph! They really are amazing. I need to go find one of them in person so I can peep them up close.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 11, 2019 at 7:22 am
The art is amazing. He is tulle talented.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 11, 2019 at 8:42 am
Hahah! I see what you did there. Very good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 11, 2019 at 1:48 pm
I was going to write that I have never seen anything remotely like this. However, they remind me a little of the way spiritualists a century ago used to drape muslin so that it would look like ectoplasm and some formed facial features. These, however, are beautifully done and I cannot quite wrap my head around how the artist accomplishes that look of being solid and fluid at the same time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 11, 2019 at 1:58 pm
Spiritualists? Really? That’s so cool. I’ll have to look that up!
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 11, 2019 at 2:31 pm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ectoplasm_(paranormal)
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 11, 2019 at 3:21 pm
Were people really that gullible?
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 11, 2019 at 3:30 pm
Yup. They really were. Arguably still are.
LikeLike
October 11, 2019 at 3:17 pm
So beautiful!
Alison
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 11, 2019 at 3:19 pm
It’s incredible what can be achieved with just tulle and an iron. I can barely iron my clothes without screwing it up!
LikeLiked by 1 person