Power Tulle

Benjamin Shine Studio/John Galliano

I have features the work of dozens of sculptors over the years, but today’s works are like nothing I’ve ever seen. These are the jaw-dropping fabric sculptures by Benjamin Shine Studio. The artist’s process is shockingly simple. Rather than affixing his fabrics to his canvas (or clothing, as in the Galliano collaboration above), Shine uses a hot iron to fuse the fabrics together. How he figured out how to make such beautiful, life-like portraits using only fabric is completely beyond me.

Shine was studying fashion at Central Saint Martins in London when inspiration struck.

“I remember noticing how the sunlight fell on this crumpled ball of tulle in my studio. I was intrigued by the way it exposed the pleats, and I wondered if I could manipulate the fabric to create a recognizable image.” -Benjamin Shine

There’s a long way to go from being intrigued by a ball of tulle and the sophisticated, remarkable fabric portraiture Shine produces.

You can see all of Shine’s gorgeous fabric portraits on his website and on Instagram. And many thanks to Alison (of Alison and Don) for sending me this incredible artist!