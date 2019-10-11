My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Power Tulle

Benjamin Shine Studio/John Galliano

I have features the work of dozens of sculptors over the years, but today’s works are like nothing I’ve ever seen. These are the jaw-dropping fabric sculptures by Benjamin Shine Studio. The artist’s process is shockingly simple. Rather than affixing his fabrics to his canvas (or clothing, as in the Galliano collaboration above), Shine uses a hot iron to fuse the fabrics together. How he figured out how to make such beautiful, life-like portraits using only fabric is completely beyond me.

Shine was studying fashion at Central Saint Martins in London when inspiration struck.

“I remember noticing how the sunlight fell on this crumpled ball of tulle in my studio. I was intrigued by the way it exposed the pleats, and I wondered if I could manipulate the fabric to create a recognizable image.”

-Benjamin Shine

There’s a long way to go from being intrigued by a ball of tulle and the sophisticated, remarkable fabric portraiture Shine produces.

You can see all of Shine’s gorgeous fabric portraits on his website and on Instagram. And many thanks to Alison (of Alison and Don) for sending me this incredible artist!

Happy New Year! The start of a new year is much like a blank canvas – primed for grand plans and new ideas…but potentially daunting too. I find that life unfolds in the most interesting ways when I have the courage to go for it and take those first few steps towards realising an idea & I’m reminded of this every time I pick up a piece of tulle and begin the process of attempting to make something out of it. Creativity starts with curiosity, but taking those first real steps, sets in motion various challenges to overcome, which in their mildest form can be very rewarding and in their extreme form can be life-enhancing and even life-changing…. so here’s to a creative 2019 and the courage to take those first steps towards any endeavour you’ve been hesitant to start #goforit! This piece depicts the beautiful and iconic Renata Litvinova, currently featured in @voguerussia @renatalitvinovaofficiall #tulle #art #sculpture #portrait #fabric #manipulation #newyear #2019 #renatalitvinova #benjaminshinestudio #vogue #fashion @vogue

#internationalwomensday

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

13 thoughts on “Power Tulle

  1. bcparkison
    October 11, 2019 at 6:51 am

    You just never know where talent will take you. These are beautifully done. I am wondering about the effect of weather on the one outside.

  2. Stephanae
    October 11, 2019 at 7:13 am

    Hi Donna, I hope you’ve been doing well. These pieces are stunning! Gonna check him out on IG. Thank you for sharing. ~Steph

  3. Over Soil
    October 11, 2019 at 7:22 am

    The art is amazing. He is tulle talented.

  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    October 11, 2019 at 1:48 pm

    I was going to write that I have never seen anything remotely like this. However, they remind me a little of the way spiritualists a century ago used to drape muslin so that it would look like ectoplasm and some formed facial features. These, however, are beautifully done and I cannot quite wrap my head around how the artist accomplishes that look of being solid and fluid at the same time.

