Etsomnia™ 241: Lend a Hand

I know I’m rushing the season a bit, but one of the (few) things I most enjoy about Autumn and Winter is the opportunity to wear gloves and mittens. I tend to choose fairly neutral coats and jackets, so it’s my cold weather accessories that really let me express myself. Of course, in true Etsy style, not all of the options are so successful…

Maybe it’s just me, but I prefer accessories that don’t give the impression that I’ve been flayed.

These are so sweet! By CreatedByBrendaShop

Etsy, derpery capital of the world.

These are just gorgeous, and they look so warm and cosy (except for your fingers, which would fall off immediately). By AnjesCreations

Perfect for nippy days after the zombie apocalypse.

I have a pair like this with red stitching. Beloved and I call them ‘murder gloves,’ because they look dangerous and sexy at the same time. By LeatherGloves4u

It’s like Stevie Nicks turning into a werewolf.

I’m not much for hot pink, but yum! By LeatherGlovesWorld

They’re clearly well executed, but I can’t get behind any pattern that resembles a skin disease.

Anyone else reminded of this?

Glorious steampunk painted gloves by InGAartWork

Look! Shittens!