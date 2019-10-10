Etsomnia™ 241: Lend a Hand

My OBT

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I know I’m rushing the season a bit, but one of the (few) things I most enjoy about Autumn and Winter is the opportunity to wear gloves and mittens. I tend to choose fairly neutral coats and jackets, so it’s my cold weather accessories that really let me express myself. Of course, in true Etsy style, not all of the options are so successful

Maybe it’s just me, but I prefer accessories that don’t give the impression that I’ve been flayed.
These are so sweet! By CreatedByBrendaShop
Etsy, derpery capital of the world.
These are just gorgeous, and they look so warm and cosy (except for your fingers, which would fall off immediately). By AnjesCreations
Perfect for nippy days after the zombie apocalypse.
I have a pair like this with red stitching. Beloved and I call them ‘murder gloves,’ because they look dangerous and sexy at the same time. By LeatherGloves4u
It’s like Stevie Nicks turning into a werewolf.
I’m not much for hot pink, but yum! By LeatherGlovesWorld
They’re clearly well executed, but I can’t get behind any pattern that resembles a skin disease.
Anyone else reminded of this?
Glorious steampunk painted gloves by InGAartWork
Look! Shittens!

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    October 10, 2019 at 12:33 pm

    It’s feast or famine this week: the gloves are either gorgeous or totally fugly. Like you, I enjoy expressing myself through gloves and scarves. My favourite glove style are fingerless gloves with the mitten bit that flips over because they are the most practical for me.

