Sometimes, when I start to play a video on Facebook, I get distracted, and I forget to stop it. So then the next thing plays. In this case, I had my back to the laptop when the song came on. It’s a song I like, so I left it, but when I turned around, I nearly dropped the things I was carrying. I don’t know what fantastic set of algorithms sent this phenomenal dance performance my way, but I am grateful they did! This is the amazing popping trio known as the Femme Fatale Dance Crew. The group’s members are Dassy Lee, Lily Frias, and Marie Poppins (yes, really).
After gorging myself on their live performance videos, I discovered their concept videos, and I was even more impressed. In addition to popping, the dancers are doing animation and waacking and tutting and a whole lot of things I don’t have the words for. Whatever they’re doing, they’re killing it!
You can follow the incomparable Femme Fatal Dance on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.
October 9, 2019 at 6:47 am
Wish that I could give them ten stars. Very original and entertaining. What a great way to start the day. Another one that I will come back often and watch again – Hal
October 9, 2019 at 11:16 am
I had a feeling you’d like them!
October 9, 2019 at 1:30 pm
They are so good! If I attempted this, I would end up looking like a dislocated pretzel; if I tried even one of these moves in isolation, I would look like an utter throwback dork. And by throwback, I don’t mean the ’80s, I mean Cro Magnon. They do it with such polish and finesse and smooth flow. Impressive.
October 9, 2019 at 2:22 pm
That was a very funny description! I love how much control they have over their bodies. Just incredible!
