Family Tree

Matsuoka Furniture

Today’s truly drool-worthy furniture maker was sent to me by a friend who works with the brand. Thank you, Andrew Joseph!

The Matsuoka family first began making furniture on the Japanese island of Honshu in the mid-1800s. The family business made a name for itself producing traditional Japanese wedding furniture. In those days, upon the birth of a daughter to a well-to-do family, the father would plant trees that would mature along with his child. In preparation for her wedding, the trees would be cut down and turned by craftsmen into beautiful pieces of fine furniture. The pieces would be presented to the couple to bring them good fortune and happiness in their life together. This furniture had to incorporate luxurious finishes and timeless style and also be sufficiently well made to last through the ages.

Nearly 150 years of craftsmanship has allowed Matsuoka to perfect their furniture-making techniques. While the brand’s style has evolved to exhibit a distinctly modern Japanese flair, the company still practices many of the traditional artisanal methods that made the family famous. Matsuoka Furniture’s use of exotic woods, precise inlays, and delicate veneers has made them an iconic brand in their native Japan, and now in the international design world as well.

You can see all of Matsuoka Furniture’s stunning designs on their website and on Facebook and Instagram.