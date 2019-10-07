Tutu By Four

Three years ago, four little girls were being treated for cancer at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. In the true spirit of childhood, though they were undoubtedly feeling scared and sick, they somehow became instant friends. The foursome – McKinley, Chloe, Lauren, and Avalynn – gamely posed for a photo that was used to help raise awareness about pediatric cancer. The touching picture above went viral, and people all over the world sent these girls their best wishes for a speedy and complete recovery. McKinley, Ava and Lauren all had acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and Chloe had a rare form of lung cancer. Miraculously, all four survived their illness.
“She was 3 years old and didn’t have any hair, but all of her friends in the hospital looked the same way so it kind of gave her some normalcy.”-Glynn, Lauren’s mom
One year later, in September of 2017, the foursome and their families got back together at the hospital for a reunion. This time, the little girls were wearing gold tutus and empowering shirts, and all looked much healthier, with few traces of the previous year’s signs of illness. The September reunion has now become a tradition. Every year when the girls meet, they are stronger and healthier. And best of all, it’s now official that the girls’ cancers are in remission.
You can check out the very uplifting Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital feed on Instagram.
Lovely, friendship and perseverance.
Yes! They’re pretty incredible.
Yay for these little girls!
Agreed. I’m so relieved they are all well now!
Way to much of this children’s cancer . It seems to be every where. So sad.But God is still in control and these girls are on a roll.
They sure are. I can’t imagine how strong the experience must have made them!
Wonderful. Livinig in Memphis, we hear about Danny Tomas/St. Judes Children Research Hospitall there. YES, way to much cancer in young kids but year by year more cures are being found. — Hal
I’m glad these four had a happy resolution.
That is just the absolute best!
It truly is. They’re fantastic little creatures. I expect good things from them.
Such a positive story, Donna 🙂
As I was reading it, I was so afraid somebody didn’t make it. What a joy it was to learn they’re all okay!
