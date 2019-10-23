Riotous Color

Master colorist Janey Cascaddan does magical things with hair. I found her when I was poking around Instagram looking at creative hair color photos. It was amazing how many innovative stylists tagged Cascaddan as color inspiration. Once I got a look at her work, I got why she had moved so many talented colorists to try new things.
Cascaddan owns the Rock Your Locks salon in Saginaw, Michigan, and she’s a Pulp Riot hair color brand ambassador. Considering the amazing looks she achieves, I can understand why she’s such a big fan of the product.
You can see all of Janey Cascaddan’s miraculous hair color adventures on Instagram and Facebook. And you can check out Pulp Riot’s phenomenal colors on their website.
I just don’t want to stand out so this isn’t me. But…it is colorful
I love looking at it all!
October 23, 2019 at 9:50 am
I have seen simple colors like this in Walmart. My grandkids played with hair color using jello. Nothing like the beautiful work she does, wonder how long it lasts. — Hal
My niece did that! She smelled great that summer, but the yellow jackets loved it even more than I did. lol
The colors are so beautiful and vibrant.😍
It’s pretty incredible. I’ve never been able to get color like that to work on my hair!
She is very creative and use lovely colors, Donna 🙂
They’re so pretty!
I think it looks beautiful and I love that people can express themselves through their hair in this way. I often compliment people who have vibrant hair.
I do, too, though I feel like I’m a bit past it, age wise.
