Etsomnia™ 243: Halloween House

( Nana Item above by WeirdSculpture)

Halloween decorations are pretty hard to get really wrong. They can be cute or creepy, gorgeous or ugly, homemade or movie-quality, casual or a big deal, stylish or, well, not. But for the most part, practically anything goes. Of course, I still found a few duds, but not as many as I expected!

That’s definitely going to make an impact! By Mmurmures

More disturbing than scary, especially when you take into account that the maker also suggested it would make a good birthday or Valentine’s Day present…

I’m not often into wreaths, but this one is fantastic! By ShabbyWhiteDoor

It’s not clear whether this thing is stuffed or actual taxidermy, but it’s from the eighties, so either way, I’m not decorating with it.

“Adult Shawl of skulls.” It’s scary, but not the way they mean.

Positively yummy luminary! By MasonRabbitsPaperie

Poor thing looks more chilly than scary. Somebody get him a sweater.

I love skulls and I love fluorite, so this thing is making me positively tingly! By CrystalLandUS

She seems less like a “scream queen” and more like a cry for help

CreativeFlag, for all your curmudgeonly Halloween needs!

Nope, nopity, nope-nope-nope. Also no.

I am a total sucker for a velvet pumpkin, and these colors are fantastic. But how would you ever choose? By YourHeartsContent

I have seen Hocus Pocus many, many times, But I don’t recall seeing Renee Zellweger.

Very impressive, but you’d need to lock it up the rest of the year to keep it from infiltrating your dreams… By NetherworldOddities