Sticks and Stones

Andy Goldsworthy

Artist Andy Goldsworthy rearranges natural elements like dying leaves, rocks, twigs, and ice crystals to create amazing illusions that pay homage to the natural world. Circles, spirals, arches, and other shapes found in nature are all enhanced by the artist’s assemblages which he constructs, photographs, and leaves for nature to slowly reclaim.

Periodically, we come across a bit of assemblage or sculpture on the beach in Fire Island, and it always makes our day. It must be such a pleasure to come upon one of Goldsworthy’s meticulous temporary art installations. They must be incredibly time consuming, but having grown up working on his father’s farm, Goldsworthy is no stranger to hard work.

“A lot of my earth art is like picking potatoes. You have to get into the rhythm of it.”

– Andy Goldsworthy

I’m not sure you can follow the artist anywhere, but other people sure do post plenty of his art!

#andygoldsworthy #andygoldsworthyart

Wall #andygoldsworthy #andygoldsworthyart

A post shared by I AM NOT ANDY GOLDSWORTHY (@andygoldsworthyphotographer) on

View this post on Instagram

Plant propaganda #andygoldsworthy #andygoldsworthyart

A post shared by I AM NOT ANDY GOLDSWORTHY (@andygoldsworthyphotographer) on

View this post on Instagram

Andy Goldsworthy Environmental Art

A post shared by I AM NOT ANDY GOLDSWORTHY (@andygoldsworthyphotographer) on

View this post on Instagram

Plant propaganda #andygoldsworthy #andygoldsworthyart

A post shared by I AM NOT ANDY GOLDSWORTHY (@andygoldsworthyphotographer) on

View this post on Instagram

Andy Goldsworthy A Bolt Of Blue

A post shared by I AM NOT ANDY GOLDSWORTHY (@andygoldsworthyphotographer) on

View this post on Instagram

Andy Goldsworthy Plant Propaganda

A post shared by I AM NOT ANDY GOLDSWORTHY (@andygoldsworthyphotographer) on

View this post on Instagram

Melt series #andygoldsworthyart #andygoldsworthy

A post shared by I AM NOT ANDY GOLDSWORTHY (@andygoldsworthyphotographer) on

View this post on Instagram

Andy Goldsworthy Melt

A post shared by I AM NOT ANDY GOLDSWORTHY (@andygoldsworthyphotographer) on

View this post on Instagram

Melt series #andygoldsworthy #andygoldsworthyart

A post shared by I AM NOT ANDY GOLDSWORTHY (@andygoldsworthyphotographer) on

View this post on Instagram

Andy Goldsworthy 🧙‍♂️ #andygoldsworthy

A post shared by ML (@em_ehl) on

View this post on Instagram

Andy Goldsworthy Melt

A post shared by I AM NOT ANDY GOLDSWORTHY (@andygoldsworthyphotographer) on

View this post on Instagram

Twin Peaks #andygoldsworthy

A post shared by Russell Marsh (@russell.marsh63) on

