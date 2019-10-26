In Gourd We Trust (Again)

I was looking through some of my old Halloween posts, and I came across this gem from 2015. I didn’t have a lot of followers back then, so not a lot of people saw it. I thought you might get a kick out of it. Enjoy!
From 10/26/2015.
It’s Halloween week, and pumpkins are everywhere, so I thought it would be fun to explore some imaginative ways to decorate the darned things. What fun I had researching! Some exhibit great levels of skill and artistry, some are more the result of a good eye and a well-stocked crafts room, and there are some no-carve kid-friendly ideas here, as well.
Using everything from googly eyes and washi tape to semi-precious gems, there is something here for everyone. The one thing they all have in common is their creativity, and I’d be happy to have any of them outside my house. Of course, were I to attempt any of these creations, the main material would be Sauvignon blanc.
October 26, 2019 at 6:15 am
You have just set the bar for jack-o’-lanterns extremely high. I’m going to have to up my game this year. Thanks for the inspiration!
October 26, 2019 at 7:35 am
This may be from years ago but they are delightfully creative.
