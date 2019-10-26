In Gourd We Trust (Again)

Materials: buttons, glue, patience

I was looking through some of my old Halloween posts, and I came across this gem from 2015. I didn’t have a lot of followers back then, so not a lot of people saw it. I thought you might get a kick out of it. Enjoy!

From 10/26/2015.

It’s Halloween week, and pumpkins are everywhere, so I thought it would be fun to explore some imaginative ways to decorate the darned things. What fun I had researching! Some exhibit great levels of skill and artistry, some are more the result of a good eye and a well-stocked crafts room, and there are some no-carve kid-friendly ideas here, as well.

Using everything from googly eyes and washi tape to semi-precious gems, there is something here for everyone. The one thing they all have in common is their creativity, and I’d be happy to have any of them outside my house. Of course, were I to attempt any of these creations, the main material would be Sauvignon blanc.

Materials: expensive carving tools, M.F.A.

Materials: chalkboard paint, paint pen, a OCD

Materials: toothpicks, dollhouse stuff, Thomas Kinkade paintings

Materials: paint, plastic beads, rhinestones, very small dog*

*Not actually necessary for the design, I’m just assuming

Materials: sharp knife, mad skills

Materials: many Mr. Potato Head accessories, small children to fight over them

Materials: chalk paint, puffy craft paint, thumbtacks, Martha Stewart

Materials: Sharp knife, steady hand, six-pack of IPA

Materials: acrylic paints, rainy day, children, something to take paint out of upholstery

Materials: sculpting tools, sculptor

Materials: Lacey stockings, hair tie, Instagram

Materials: carving tools, bored model, artist’s grant

Materials: gold paint, neon paint, gay best friend

Materials: googly eyes, bandages, 6 minutes

Materials: knife, metal parts, orthodontist

Materials: paint, clay, Monsters, Inc. DVD on repeat

Materials: knife, black marker, imagination

Materials: paint, leaves, glue, trip to the vet after you realize how many silver leaves the dog ate

Materials: knife, genius

Materials: paint, paper bat cutouts, a profound sense of satisfaction

Materials: paint, fancy belt buckles, fairy godmother

Materials: small interesting gourds, good knife, babysitter

Ladies and gentlemen, pumpkin Elvis has left the building

Rate this: Like this: Like Loading... Related