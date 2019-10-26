My OBT

In Gourd We Trust (Again)

Materials: buttons, glue, patience

I was looking through some of my old Halloween posts, and I came across this gem from 2015. I didn’t have a lot of followers back then, so not a lot of people saw it. I thought you might get a kick out of it. Enjoy!

From 10/26/2015.

It’s Halloween week, and pumpkins are everywhere, so I thought it would be fun to explore some imaginative ways to decorate the darned things. What fun I had researching! Some exhibit great levels of skill and artistry, some are more the result of a good eye and a well-stocked crafts room, and there are some no-carve kid-friendly ideas here, as well.

Using everything from googly eyes and washi tape to semi-precious gems, there is something here for everyone. The one thing they all have in common is their creativity, and I’d be happy to have any of them outside my house. Of course, were I to attempt any of these creations, the main material would be Sauvignon blanc.

Materials: expensive carving tools, M.F.A.
Materials: chalkboard paint, paint pen, a OCD
Materials: toothpicks, dollhouse stuff, Thomas Kinkade paintings
*Not actually necessary for the design, I’m just assuming
Materials: sharp knife, mad skills
Materials: many Mr. Potato Head accessories, small children to fight over them
Materials: chalk paint, puffy craft paint, thumbtacks, Martha Stewart
Materials: Sharp knife, steady hand, six-pack of IPA
Materials: acrylic paints, rainy day, children, something to take paint out of upholstery
Materials: sculpting tools, sculptor
Materials: Lacey stockings, hair tie, Instagram
Materials: carving tools, bored model, artist’s grant
Materials: gold paint, neon paint, gay best friend
Materials: googly eyes, bandages, 6 minutes
Materials: knife, metal parts, orthodontist
Materials: paint, clay, Monsters, Inc. DVD on repeat
Materials: knife, black marker, imagination
Materials: paint, leaves, glue, trip to the vet after you realize how many silver leaves the dog ate
Materials: knife, genius
Materials: paint, paper bat cutouts, a profound sense of satisfaction
Materials: paint, fancy belt buckles, fairy godmother
Materials: small interesting gourds, good knife, babysitter
Ladies and gentlemen, pumpkin Elvis has left the building

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “In Gourd We Trust (Again)

  1. Michele
    October 26, 2019 at 6:15 am

    You have just set the bar for jack-o’-lanterns extremely high. I’m going to have to up my game this year. Thanks for the inspiration!

  2. bcparkison
    October 26, 2019 at 7:35 am

    This may be from years ago but they are delightfully creative.

