Kinetic Couture

Iris van Herpen

Today, I am going to break from my usual M.O. of posting sstrictly Halloween-related things at the end of October. Instead, I’m bringing you some magnificent avant garde fashion that could as easily serve as costume as it does couture (in a good way).

Amsterdam avant garde designer and artist Iris van Herpen is known throughout the fashion world for her brave, daring, innovative designs. The feats of engineering in her fashions make them amazing to look at, but once you see them in motion, it’s clear they’re also surprisingly comfortable and fluid. Van Herpen, who holds degrees in art and science, is also known for her unexpected collaborations. Her July 2019 collection Hypnosis was the result of such a collaboration, this time with American sculptor Anthony Howe, known for his large-scale kinetic works. Howe’s sculptures are featured in the show, and van Herpen’s clothing designs used those sculptures as their jumping-off point. The results are positively hypnotic.

“Only when you know the rules are you able to break them. As a kid, I’d collect whatever materials I could get my hands on, even if I didn’t necessarily know what I would do with them. I’m constantly looking for new materials across different disciplines.” Iris van Herpen

You can see all of Iris van Herpen’s jaw-dropping work on her website, her YouTube channel, and on Instagram. And you can check out more of Anthony Howe’s wonderful moving sculptures on his website.