The Outdoorsy Type

KAKE by Darci

Today’s gorgeous cakes are made by Darci, a baker from Canmore in Alberta, Canada. But as fantastic-looking as they are, it wasn’t until the internet discovered the cakes featuring naughty dogs (she calls them ‘doggos’) who couldn’t resist misbehaving that her brand really took off. Now, she’s fully booked six months ahead and beyond! Hooray, internet!

Darci makes custom cakes for weddings and other events, and many have her signature woodsy stamp on them. She scrapes the frosting off in horizontal lines, and the effect is like white birch bark. Darci manages to make those cakes feel a bit rustic while still remaining elegant. What a talent!

You can follow the fantastic KAKE by Darci on her website, and on Instagram and Facebook.

This show stopper. 🔥

I think I love you the most! 😍

Be a 💖🍍💖

Little babeeee

Pretty little fall bbs.

🏔⛰🏔

Books or cakes? 📖

Fall vibes. 🌻

💙

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    October 22, 2019 at 6:47 am

    They are all so beautiful. I would say too gorgeous to eat but I am a chubber so I would definitely eat them. I especially love the tree bark ones and the stack of books.

  2. loisajay
    October 22, 2019 at 6:54 am

    I would say these are ridiculously beautiful, but that does not seem to do them justice. The books….??!!!!!

  3. bcparkison
    October 22, 2019 at 7:21 am

    Well…how did she do the books? I love cake art .

