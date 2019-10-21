My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Morning Reflections

Ukrainian artist Vita (A.K.A. Vitraaze) hand-paints glass in striking hues to look like stained glass. And considering what must go into them, her prices are as fair as her beautiful wares. Her goal is to “spread love, joy, and beauty,” and I would say mission accomplished. I don’t even drink tea, but her teapots make me go all wanty.

“I love the idea that I am not only creating something beautiful but also useful. I hope that my works will be used and loved and bring lots of positive energy and smiles into your lives.”

– Vita

Vita uses non-toxic enamels approved for use with food, then fires the pieces so their designs last as long as possible. They may not be dishwasher safe, but Vita says they’ll hold up to everyday use. And how cheering would it be to wake up to those wonderful colors? Her subjects are mostly taken from nature, with a few striking abstracts thrown in for fun.

You can see all of Vitraaze’s gloriously-colored work on Instagram, Facebook, and Etsy.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

