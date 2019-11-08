Pin Ups? November 8, 2019 by Donna from MyOBT 3 Comments Cats That Look Like Pinup Girls This bit of Friday afternoon nonsense made me laugh out loud (when I was supposed to be adulting), so I had to share it with you. You can see all of these genius mashups on the Cats That Look Like Pinup Girls Facebook and Tumblr! Rate this:Share:Share on TumblrTweetPrintEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related Author: Donna from MyOBT I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
November 8, 2019 at 5:43 pm
You are right…they look alike.
November 8, 2019 at 6:19 pm
I’m still laughing
November 8, 2019 at 9:56 pm
I give the pups a five and the cats a five – so is a TEN day 🙂 Loved them – Hal
