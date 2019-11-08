My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Pin Ups?

Cats That Look Like Pinup Girls

This bit of Friday afternoon nonsense made me laugh out loud (when I was supposed to be adulting), so I had to share it with you. You can see all of these genius mashups on the Cats That Look Like Pinup Girls Facebook and Tumblr!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Pin Ups?

  1. bcparkison
    November 8, 2019 at 5:43 pm

    You are right…they look alike.

  2. janhaltn
    November 8, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    I give the pups a five and the cats a five – so is a TEN day 🙂 Loved them – Hal

