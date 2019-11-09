Loss and Found

Jennifer Murphy

Collage artist Jennifer Murphy’s most recent project, The Shadow of Sirus, seeks to connect elements in our natural world in surrealistic ways. She describes the project as “wedding the specimens of the naturalist with the visions of the fantasist.” The artist collects natural specimens – leaves, twigs, dead insects, feathers, and shells, to name a few – and photographs them. She cuts out the photographed elements and connects them to her canvases with thread, arranging them in new and interesting ways.

“Although I have worked in collage since I was a child, I really began to explore large-scale, sculptural collage after the death of a dear friend and close collaborator ten years ago. This series comes at another time of loss, both personal and I believe collective. We now live in a time of ecological mourning and are in desperate need for paths to rediscover hope.” – Jennifer Murphy

I definitely get her sense of mourning and loss in her pieces, but I also find them hopeful and peaceful to look upon.

You can check out all of Jennifer Murphy’s art on her website.