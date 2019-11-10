Ancient Echoes

My OBT

Jewelry designers Ena Mulavdic and Ebrahim Mohammadian found each other in Istanbul in 2013. Discovering that they had a great deal in common over the next three years, the pair eventually founded their studio Jewellery EM. In 2019, the duo changed their label’s name to Elird Jewellry.

Their signature is one-of-a-kind, technically challenging jewelry that merges ancient images, shapes, and references with modern methods and materials. They would be equally comfortable on a red carpet or in a museum, and while I might not wear them, I find them utterly fascinating.

You can see all of Elird Jewellery’s beautiful creations on their website and on Instagram.

UMUT RING 🎏 One-Of-A-Kind Ring Volume (W x L x H in mm): 22x16x32 Mass (g): 8.9 Ring size: 16 Materials: Fluorite stone, silver, enamel, phosphor enamel Techniques: Hand carved silver, reverse carving in Fluorite stone, miniature oil paintings on silver, enamelling More info at: www.elird.com #elird #elirdjewellery #umutring #oneofakind #oneofakindjewelry #love #contemporaryjewelry #contemporaryjewellery #artisticjewelry #artisticjewellery #artjewellery #artjewelry #artjewelryforum #acjmember #associationforcontemporaryjewellery #klimt02member #klimt02 #art #beijing #silver #ring #rings #fluorite #fluoritecrystal #reversecarving #miniature #oilpainting #enamel #enameljewelry

NIKUYI RING One-Of-A-Kind Ring *The NIKUYI ring is a part of the VIJECNICA collection 🐠 The Three Fishes ‘There were once three fish living in a remote, cool pool of water. Two of the fish were wise and clever by nature, but the third was foolish. One day, two fishermen came across the pool and, seeing the fish, decided to return the next day with their nets. Hearing the fishermen’s conversation, that evening one of the wise fish left the pond without telling the others and reached a stream nearby. The next day, when fishermen came with their nets to the pool, the second clever fish floated to the water’s surface and pretended to be dead. The fishermen caught the fish and threw it aside. The clever fish managed to wriggle across to the nearby stream and was saved. But the third fish, the foolish one, was overcome with fear and swam in panic up and down, from right to left, until it was caught by the fisherman, and cooked.’ Kalila wa Dimna 🐠 Details: Volume (W x L x H in mm): 40x25x50 Mass (g): 44.9 Materials: Silver, 22K gold, bronze, citrine, iron, oil paint, enamel, acrylic Techniques: Hand carved silver, hand carved bronze, hand carved iron, miniature oil paintings on silver, gold and bronze, reverse carving in quartz-negative intaglio sculpture, enamelling More info at: www.elird.com #elird #elirdjewellery #nikuyiring #nikuyi #jewellery #jewelry #jewelrydesign #jewelrymaking #jewelrydesigner #jewel #ring #rings #designer #design #photography #art #contemporaryjewellery #contemporaryjewelry #silver #reversecarving #oilpainting #miniature #gold #ebrahimmohammadian #enamulavdic #enameljewelry #enamel #happygolucky #artisticjewellery

WEI NECKLACE One-of-a-kind necklace All things are difficult before they are easy. Chinese proverb 🎎 Volume (L in mm from the back of the neck to the bottom of the necklace): 380 Mass (g): 54,7 Materials: Synthetic amber, agate, jade, rhodonite, oil paint, acrylic, enamel, bamboo thread Techniques: Hand carved synthetic amber, miniature oil paintings on synthetic amber, enameling  #weinecklace #elird #elirdjewellery #jewelleryem #jewelry #jewellery #jewel #jewelrymaking #jewelrydesigner #jewelrydesigner #amber #agate #rhodonite #jade #oneofakind #oneofakindjewelry #love #miniature #oilpainting #contemporaryjewelry #contemporaryjewellery #associationforcontemporaryjewellery #photography #modelphotography #contemporaryart #art #artisticjewellery #love

ELIRD in BEIJING 18 – 28 October 2019 We are very honored that six pieces of our jewellery, three necklaces and three rings, were selected for the 2019 Beijing International Jewelry Art Exhibition, among 658 applications from 46 countries around the world. The Beijing International Jewelry Art Exhibition is an international and academic biennale exhibition for art jewelry, organized by Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology. It has been consecutively held for three times since 2013 and is one of the largest academic exhibition ever held in the world. #elird #elirdjewellery #jewelleryem #beijing #china #jewellery #jewelry #exhibition #beijinginstituteoffashiontechnology #artjewellery #klimt02 #artisticjewellery #associationforcontemporaryjewellery #ring #necklace #jewelrymaking #jewelrydesigner #jewelrydesign #design #art #love #enamulavdic #ebrahimmohammadianelird

SU RING 🦚 Su ring is a part of the Birds collection 🦜 Humans were always fascinated with birds, since they have the ability to fly. Symbolically, as they rise to the sky, their spirit becomes free. This has inspired humans for centuries, both to fly literally and metaphorically – to rise spiritually. Fundamental fact about the birds is that they represent the air element. Air is symbolically the space between the earth and the heaven. Since birds are mostly observed and admired while flying through/in the air, they are recognized as a human soul undergoing spiritual development. Birds like black crow, white swan, peacock, pelican and phoenix were a descriptive of certain stages of one’s journey from black carbon to a splendid diamond. Above mentioned birds correspond to a developing inner experience which involves a progressively deepening encounter with the inner spiritual dimension of our being. 🦢 The reason birds can fly and we can’t is simply because they have perfect faith, for to have faith is to have wings. J.M.Barrie Volume (W x L x H in mm): 26x7x30 Mass (g): 7.3 Ring size: 20 Materials: Silver, enamel Techniques: Hand carved silver, enameling More info at: www.elird.com #elird #elirdjewellery #suring #jewellery #jewelry #contemporaryjewelry #contemporaryjewellery #artisticjewellery #artisticjewelry #artjewellery #birds #ring #rings #art #colour #silver #enamel #jewelrymaking #jewelrydesigner #associationforcontemporaryjewellery #acjmember #klimt02member

VAN AKEN Necklace Van Aken, two-sided necklace, brings two stories. On the front side is a story about the life after death and on the backside is the story about the life before the birth. The necklace is “complete” when it is worn, since in that case the wearer represents the third part of this triptych, or in other words, the wearer represents the life. The two beads with the red marks are always accompanying and protecting human being on it’s way from birth to death. The other two beads are two poles within the human being – like Earth’s North and South pole, like poles in magnetic field, etc. – which one has to balance, to be able to keep to dance. Inspired by Hieronymus Bosch. Volume (W x L x H in mm): 27x7x41 Mass (g): 28.5 Materials: Silver, oil paint, enamel, bamboo thread, phosphor enamel Techniques: Hand carved silver, miniature oil paintings silver, enameling #elird #elirdjewellery #jewelleryem #vanakennecklace #necklace #jewelry #jewellery #jewelrymaking #jewelrydesigner #jewelrydesign #oneofakind #oneofakindjewelry #contemporaryjewellery #contemporaryjewelry #artisticjewellery #art #silver #miniature #oilpainting #life #love

ZIBAYI RING One-Of-A-Kind Ring *The ZIBAYI ring is a part of the VIJECNICA collection 🔬🔭 ‘Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it.’ Rumi 🔭🔬 Details: Volume (W x L x H in mm): 42x42x68 Mass (g): 42.4 Materials: Silver, glass, oil paint, enamel, acrylic Techniques: Hand carved silver, reverse carving relief (negative intaglio) in glass, miniature oil paintings on silver, enameling More info at: www.elird.com #elird #elirdjewellery #zibayiring #zibayi #jewellery #jewelry #jewelrydesign #jewelrymaking #jewelrydesigner #jewel #ring #rings #designer #design #photography #art #contemporaryjewellery #contemporaryjewelry #silver #reversecarving #oilpainting #miniature #ebrahimmohammadian #enamulavdic #enameljewelry #enamel #talih #happygolucky

HANASHIMASU RING 🦢 Hanashimasu ring is a part of the Birds collection 🦚 Humans were always fascinated with birds, since they have the ability to fly. Symbolically, as they rise to the sky, their spirit becomes free. This has inspired humans for centuries, both to fly literally and metaphorically – to rise spiritually. Fundamental fact about the birds is that they represent the air element. Air is symbolically the space between the earth and the heaven. Since birds are mostly observed and admired while flying through/in the air, they are recognized as a human soul undergoing spiritual development. Birds like black crow, white swan, peacock, pelican and phoenix were a descriptive of certain stages of one’s journey from black carbon to a splendid diamond. Above mentioned birds correspond to a developing inner experience which involves a progressively deepening encounter with the inner spiritual dimension of our being. “The reason birds can fly and we can’t is simply because they have perfect faith, for to have faith is to have wings.” J.M.Barrie 🦅 Volume (W x L x H in mm):24x8x38 Mass (g): 11.1 Ring size: 20 Materials: silver, enamel Techniques: Hand carved silver, enameling More info at: www.elird.com #elird #elirdjewellery #hanashimasuring #jewellery #jewelry #contemporaryjewelry #contemporaryjewellery #artisticjewellery #artisticjewelry #artjewellery #birds #ring #rings #art #colour #silver #enamel #jewelrymaking #jewelrydesigner #associationforcontemporaryjewellery #acjmember #klimt02member

XANE RING One-of-a-kind ring The time has fastened. Everyone is in a rush, running everywhere, but mostly running from the truth, from our selves. Most of the time we are not spending our days at home. We do not have time to explore our home, to fix and ensoul… By saying home it is meant the home in our inner self. Home is where we are what we are in the core. Home is where we accept what we are and find the balance with ourselves. Jewellery is something that is always in a contact with the human body. Xane ring is a portable home that one can wear on it’s hand. It is a reminder that all human beings have home and have to seek for that home, to gain the tranquility. Volume (W x L x H in mm): 22x29x56 Mass (g): 61.4 Materials: Silver, bronze, glass, oil paint, enamel, plush fabric Techniques: Hand carved silver and bronze, miniature oil paintings silver and bronze, enamelling #elird #elirdjewellery #jewelleryem #jewelry #jewellery #jewelrymaking #jewelrydesigner #jewellerydesign #artisticjewellery #xanering #home #silver #bronze #miniature #oilpainting #love #sculpturaljewelry #contemporaryjewelry #contemporaryjewellery #acjmember #associationforcontemporaryjewellery #klimt02 #klimt02member #art #creation #oneofakind #oneofakindjewelry #oneofakindjewellery

QAFTAN NECKLACE 👘 One-Of-A-Kind Necklace *The QAFTAN necklace is a part of the VIJECNICA collection …I have my qaftan and that is why I am here. I can see, I can taste, I can smell, I can touch, I can hear, I can love. Amidst exhale it goes away, though it returns back when I inhale again. I could not make one on my own, so I borrowed this one. But I love it like it is my very own. Our relation is complicated! Sometimes I forget that this qaftan is not mine, actually. I get upset, angry and selfish. …And then when I realize that I will wear it for just few more days – I see so many smiles – I am smiling and everyone else is smiling back to me… Details: Volume (W x L x H in mm): 76x12x59 Mass (g): 23.8 Materials: Pressed ebony wood, silver, jade, enamel Techniques: Hand carved ebony wood, miniature oil paintings and decorations on ebony, enameling More info at: www.elird.com #elird #elirdjewellery #qaftannecklace #jewellery #jewelry #jewelryaddict #contemporaryjewelry #jewelrydesign #jewelrymaking #ebrahimmohammadian #enamulavdic #ebony #jade #silver #necklace #oneofakindart #jewelrydesigner #design #designer #designerjewelry #contemporaryjewellery #jewelrymaking

NATURE REDEFINED : CONTEMPORARY EXPLORATIONS December 8, 2018 – January 31, 2019 Opening reception to meet the artists SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8TH, 2018 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. RSVP mobiliaart@verizon.net EXPLORATIONS OF THE 19TH CENTURY INTERNATIONAL ARTS & CRAFTS MOVEMENT A Group exhibition featuring leaders in their field and emerging talents exploring the ideology and superb possibilities with textiles, ceramics, metalwork and jewelry. The impetus and inspiration for this exhibition is the exhibit at The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, MA. ‘Boston Made: Arts and Crafts Jewelry and Metalwork’ on view November 17th, 2018 – March 29th, 2020. #jewelleryem #dragonflynecklace #artsandcraftscollection #em15102018 #mobiliagallery #gallery #art #jewelrydesign #artsy #cambridge #natureredefined #enamulavdic #ebrahimmohammadian #love #dragonfly

Ancient Echoes

  1. janhaltn
    November 10, 2019 at 8:07 am

    I can admire the work that went into these and at the same time you wouldn’t catch me wearing any of them. Hal

  2. bcparkison
    November 10, 2019 at 8:08 am

    Strange. I can see wearing the ZU but some of the others are disturbing.

  3. IreneDesign2011
    November 10, 2019 at 8:35 am

    Fascinating jewelry, as you found here Donna. I can’t imagine wearing those, as they are much to big to me. You are right, that they could easily be in a museum too.

  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    November 10, 2019 at 4:30 pm

    It is all a bit too busy and visually clustered for my taste but I appreciate the artisanship and that harking back to tradition.

