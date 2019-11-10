Ancient Echoes

Jewelry designers Ena Mulavdic and Ebrahim Mohammadian found each other in Istanbul in 2013. Discovering that they had a great deal in common over the next three years, the pair eventually founded their studio Jewellery EM. In 2019, the duo changed their label’s name to Elird Jewellry.
Their signature is one-of-a-kind, technically challenging jewelry that merges ancient images, shapes, and references with modern methods and materials. They would be equally comfortable on a red carpet or in a museum, and while I might not wear them, I find them utterly fascinating.
You can see all of Elird Jewellery’s beautiful creations on their website and on Instagram.
November 10, 2019 at 8:07 am
I can admire the work that went into these and at the same time you wouldn’t catch me wearing any of them. Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 10, 2019 at 11:29 am
Haha. That does not shock me too much.
LikeLike
November 10, 2019 at 8:08 am
Strange. I can see wearing the ZU but some of the others are disturbing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 10, 2019 at 11:30 am
They’re a lot. I find them so interesting, though!
LikeLike
November 10, 2019 at 8:35 am
Fascinating jewelry, as you found here Donna. I can’t imagine wearing those, as they are much to big to me. You are right, that they could easily be in a museum too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 10, 2019 at 11:31 am
They look like they should be worn by a high priestess performing some mysterious ceremony. I dig them!
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 10, 2019 at 4:30 pm
It is all a bit too busy and visually clustered for my taste but I appreciate the artisanship and that harking back to tradition.
LikeLike