Ancient Echoes

Jewelry designers Ena Mulavdic and Ebrahim Mohammadian found each other in Istanbul in 2013. Discovering that they had a great deal in common over the next three years, the pair eventually founded their studio Jewellery EM. In 2019, the duo changed their label’s name to Elird Jewellry.

Their signature is one-of-a-kind, technically challenging jewelry that merges ancient images, shapes, and references with modern methods and materials. They would be equally comfortable on a red carpet or in a museum, and while I might not wear them, I find them utterly fascinating.

