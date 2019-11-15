The Projectionists

The Davy McGuire

The British husband/wife duo Davy and Kristin McGuire are seemingly good at everything. They are magicians, but not in the typical sense. Whether they are crafting sculptures that seem to come to life or working with existing objects or environments, their use of digital illusion, projection mapping, theater, fine art, film, performance, and animation turns their pieces into moving, multimedia works of wonder and fantasy.

In addition to her other skills, Kirstin McGuire is also an exceptionally-talented dancer and actress, and her performances are featured in many of the animated pieces. The McGuires’ animated works have been commissioned for a number of high-profile works by clients that include Mikimoto Jewelry, Courvoisier, The Royal Shakespeare Company, Barneys, and Elle China, to name a few. The pair have also participated in many arts festivals all over the world.

You can see all of Davy and Kristin McGuire’s multimedia magic on their website and on Instagram and Vimeo.