Etsomnia™ 246: Etsy Modeling 101

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
During my weekly obsessive perusing of Etsy, I’ve noticed a trend toward unusual poses. I assume the idea is to grab shoppers’ attention on a website that’s over-full with competitors, but some of them go way beyond “Look at me” and head on over to “Look away.” I thought it was a topic worth exploring. No good ones this week, just head-scratchers.
November 14, 2019 at 8:31 am
Oh goodness…they need to ‘get a life’.
November 14, 2019 at 9:19 am
Lol.
November 14, 2019 at 9:06 am
HaHaHa – loved the models that were brave enough to do this. Fun way to start the morning. OH, I hope I wasn’t meant to take this seriously. Hal
November 14, 2019 at 9:19 am
Definitely not to be taken seriously !
November 14, 2019 at 10:47 am
Omgosh. I cannot stop laugh crying.
November 14, 2019 at 10:58 am
They’re pretty terrible.
November 14, 2019 at 1:44 pm
I suspect some of these models are also the makers but, in the case of those who were press-ganged by friends into modelling, I do hope they received danger money to cover physical injuries and embarrassment related trauma. Also, thanks for the “Hands Up” earworm. 😀
