Daniil Sees

Daniil Simkin, photo by Daniel Jackson

American Ballet Theater principal dancer Daniil Simkin has one helluva hobby which may very well end up being his second act. Whenever Simkin is offstage, he uses his camera to capture behind-the-scenes photos of his friends and colleagues. His photos are incredibly sensitive and poignant and funny and insightful. He’s especially adept at capturing the moments just before and immediately after the dancers’ performances.

“For me it’s important to document this moment before it happens and the moment after it happens, because there are other photographers who are much more technically advanced and use the right cameras and all of that to document the dancer in flight. “I have a very personal relationship with my camera. I take it pretty much everywhere I go with me. It has its own identity, which I like. I can add my identity to it and create something unique.” – Daniil Simkin to The New York Times

I so enjoyed the glimpses into Simkin’s world that these incredible, atmospheric photos afforded me. I hope you love them as much as I do!

You can see all of Daniil Simkin’s pictures on his photography Instagram, and his dancing Instagram is also chock-full of marvelous things.

As talented as he is behind a camera, he definitely still belongs onstage…