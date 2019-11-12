Inside the Box

My OBT

Will Breaux

For years, Will Breaux tried unsuccessfully to find a home designer to help him realize the vision he had for his Houston house. Not willing to give up, he decided to take matters into his own hands. After exhaustive research, design, and planning, Breaux – who has plenty of residential construction and design experience – used eleven shipping containers to build the house of his dreams with his own hands*! The first time I knew of someone using shipping containers for living space was in 2014 when I heard of a couple who made themselves a cute house on a narrow lot using just a few containers. I was amazed by that small container home, but Breaux’s plans kick the ship out of that one.
*With the help of a structural engineer

Breaux’s home is located in Houston, and it may be the most intricate, extensive project of its kind. Shipping containers make ideal building blocks, especially in a region like Houston that can get severe weather. Here’s Breaux explaining the containers’ benefits:

“Shipping containers are strong, fire proof, long lasting, hurricane resistant, and have common characteristics. The United States is currently importing more than we are exporting, which often means we have more containers coming in than going out. Many ports have containers stacked up as surplus. A brand new container can cost $9000 or more, while a used container that has a few overseas trips under its belt can be as little as $2000 in usable condition. They are designed to be transported, stacked, and locked down.”

– McGowen Container House FAQ

Breaux is working on the 2500-square-foot home in stages. He and his macaws are currently living on the first floor while he works on the levels above (as time and funds allow). The single-family structure features a balcony at the front of the building (shown in the photo above), a built-in double carport, and a large roof-top terrace with views of the city. The interior spaces will include a media room, great room, studio, kitchen, master suite, guest suite, and a bar.

You can read all about the fascinating ongoing project on Will Breaux’s blog, though I don’t recommend you read about it anywhere else. As if Breaux wasn’t busy enough, he has had to spend a fair amount of time correcting errors reported about his wonderful house on various websites. (Will, sincerely hope I got it all right!)

We posted a photo about a month ago of the McGowen Container House, and that was an older photo showing the house as incomplete. Well, the house has been complete for some time now and has been lived in for several months. So, we wanted to share an updated photo of the home showing the end product. To learn more about the project post move-in, check out: https://bionicweapon.wordpress.com/2019/04/05/post-move-in-updates/ . . . All info and photo courtesy of @halo36000 | #mcgowencontainerhouse #containerhome #containerhouse #shippingcontainer #shippingcontainerhouse #houstoncontainerhomes #moderncontainerconcepts #moderncontainerhomes #modernhoustonhomes #modernhomeshouston #modernhouston #houstonmodernhomes

  1. janhaltn
    November 12, 2019 at 8:17 am

    Somewhere is Arizona there is a house that uses four of them. I wonder what the total cost was to build this. Yes, I would move in and live in a box. Hal

  2. bcparkison
    November 12, 2019 at 8:20 am

    Either this or my son’s Siplock is the way to go.

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    November 12, 2019 at 4:17 pm

    The aesthetics of the exterior certainly don’t do much for me but I like the pragmatism of it and the recycling element. I would love to see the interior.

  4. gifted50
    November 12, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    Intriguing concept that I find fascinating. I dream of building a home of shipping containers.

  5. gifted50
    November 12, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    If not a container, I’ve often thought a old warehouse, station of some sort but it must be unusual.

    • Donna from MyOBT
      November 12, 2019 at 8:10 pm

      I love all industrial spaces for their potential. I always thought if I had an obscene amount of money and all the world’s ills were solved (read: never), I would buy a huge, waterfront warehouse, knock down all the internal walls and floors, replace the water-facing walls with glass, and reconstruct a fabulous Victorian house within. Think dramatic lighting and indoor English garden, complete with happy bees and birds and butterflies. When I dream, I dream big.

