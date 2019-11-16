International Males

Every September, countries all over the world send their most beautiful and accomplished male contestants to Thailand to compete in the Mister Global Pageant. The 2019 pageant’s theme was “Inspiring Gentleman,” which sounds admirable, even if the contestants were showing a lot of skin. I tease. Actually, the organization takes their social responsibilities pretty seriously.
“Mister Global will be an inspirational role model for young men all around the world. He will also champion environmental and charitable projects as a Global Goodwill Ambassador.
“The aim of Mister Global is to promote environmental awareness, and we have been promoting this cause ever since we started in 2014. …We believe that the contestants and titleholders should motivate and inspire people. During this year’s pageant, we did a fundraising event to support an organization that takes care of elephants in Thailand and it was successful.”– Pageant Spokesperson Kitti Kamjunsa
Since the pageant first began in 2014, more than 60 countries have participated. The most popular element of the pageant is the national costume contest, in which countries are encouraged to celebrate their national heritage with traditional wardrobe.
You can see all of the gorgeous contestants on the Mister Global website and on Instagram and Facebook.
