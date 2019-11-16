My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

International Males

Mister Global

Every September, countries all over the world send their most beautiful and accomplished male contestants to Thailand to compete in the Mister Global Pageant. The 2019 pageant’s theme was “Inspiring Gentleman,” which sounds admirable, even if the contestants were showing a lot of skin. I tease. Actually, the organization takes their social responsibilities pretty seriously.

“Mister Global will be an inspirational role model for young men all around the world. He will also champion environmental and charitable projects as a Global Goodwill Ambassador.

“The aim of Mister Global is to promote environmental awareness, and we have been promoting this cause ever since we started in 2014. …We believe that the contestants and titleholders should motivate and inspire people. During this year’s pageant, we did a fundraising event to support an organization that takes care of elephants in Thailand and it was successful.”

– Pageant Spokesperson Kitti Kamjunsa

Since the pageant first began in 2014, more than 60 countries have participated. The most popular element of the pageant is the national costume contest, in which countries are encouraged to celebrate their national heritage with traditional wardrobe.

You can see all of the gorgeous contestants on the Mister Global website and on Instagram and Facebook.

  1. Sheree
    November 16, 2019 at 7:03 am

    A treat for the weekend!

  2. AthenaC
    November 16, 2019 at 7:58 am

    Where has this been all my life?

    P.S. They need to make sure they include a speedo competition, if they don’t already. Similar to the women’s version, we need to see them nearly naked to TRULY compare them. 😉

  3. bcparkison
    November 16, 2019 at 9:03 am

    What ever? For a good cause I guess.

