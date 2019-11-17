Off the Shelf

“𝑾𝒉𝒐𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 𝒔𝒂𝒊𝒅 𝒅𝒊𝒂𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒅𝒔 𝒘𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒂 𝒈𝒊𝒓𝒍𝒔 𝒃𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝒇𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒅 𝒏𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 𝒉𝒊𝒌𝒆𝒅 𝒂 𝒎𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏.”

Cedar And Craft Co

Based in the idyllic-sounding Chilliwack, B.C., makers Drew and Jordan create adorable, quirky, rustic decor items with which I have fallen in love! They take familiar natural shapes – mountains, moons, and crystals, for example – and turn them into outrageously-stylish-yet-highly-useful shelves. And in addition to being charming shapes, most of their pieces also feature beautiful, thoughtful little touches like white paint on the mountain caps, painted phases of the moon, and hand-crafted or recycled knobs to keep things interesting.

All of their pieces are handcrafted from locally-sourced reclaimed wood, and no two are exactly the same. Judging by all the photos I’ve seen of these two, they’re also an adorable couple who seem to take joy in their work. I’m a big believer in surrounding myself with things made by happy people.

Unfortunately, because these beautiful things are handmade, their turnaround time is a bit slow, and we’ve just missed the cutoff date for Christmas delivery. But if someone were giving me* one of these beauties, I’d be happy to wait a bit.

*I’m not hinting. I’m completely out of wall space.

You can see all of Drew and Jordan’s beautiful wares in the Cedar and Craft Co Etsy shop and on Instagram and Facebook.