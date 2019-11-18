Mystery Metal

Igo Rigo

Who is Igo Rigo? I have no idea. I found these amazing metal sculptures on Etsy one day when I was wasting time, but I have been mostly unsuccessful at finding out anything about the maker. I know she’s based in Ukraine, and it’s possible that she spends even more time on Etsy than I do (if you can imagine). She has 67,388 favorite items on Etsy. I need to meet this person!

The other thing I can say with conviction is that whoever Igorigo is, she is wonderfully, staggeringly talented. I hope you enjoy these inventive metal works of art as much as I did. Igorigo, whoever you are, my hat is off to you.

You can see all of Igorigo’s phenomenal artworks in her Etsy shop and on Instagram.