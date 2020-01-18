If you (like me) thought tiny house living was all hidden storage and stark, simplistic design, you have another think coming! This week, I happily stumbled upon the Instagram and YouTube channel by Living Big in a Tiny House. They tour the world to bring us tons of tiny house eye candy!

“Living Big in a Tiny House is a YouTube show which documents the lives of people around the world who live in unique and interesting small homes. The show explores all kinds of downsized living, including tiny houses on wheels, micro apartments, cabins, tree houses, earth homes, shipping container homes, buses, vans and everything in between. With weekly episodes, it delves into the lives of people who are choosing to live an alternative lifestyle in unconventional architecture.” – About Living Big in a Tiny House

These tiny homes have tons of personality, and they incorporate sometimes lavish, sometimes nutty details that give you a real sense of who lives there. They all make tiny house living seem so much more palatable…

Go follow the joyous Living Big in a Tiny House Instagram and YouTube channel. You’ll be glad you did!