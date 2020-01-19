My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Christened By Fire

by 3 Comments

Sacred Fire Arts

These are the stunning guitars by Digambara, A.K.A. Sacred Fire Arts. Specializing in custom woodburned acoustic & electric guitars, ukuleles, jewelry, and accessories, Digambara works with clients to create gorgeous personalized designs using pyrography, a technique wherein wood (or leather) is decorated by burning a design on the surface with a heated metallic point. What differentiates pyrogravure from branding is that the details are drawn in freehand. Amazing!

You can see all the gorgeous instruments by Sacred Fire Arts on their website, Facebook, and Instagram, and you can buy their beautiful works on Etsy.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Christened By Fire

Leave a comment

  2. writinghouse
    January 19, 2020 at 8:54 am

    Not since Jimi Hendrix has a guitar been more elegantly burnt!

    Like

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    January 19, 2020 at 9:23 am

    They are beautiful — Hal

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.