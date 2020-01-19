Christened By Fire

Sacred Fire Arts

These are the stunning guitars by Digambara, A.K.A. Sacred Fire Arts. Specializing in custom woodburned acoustic & electric guitars, ukuleles, jewelry, and accessories, Digambara works with clients to create gorgeous personalized designs using pyrography, a technique wherein wood (or leather) is decorated by burning a design on the surface with a heated metallic point. What differentiates pyrogravure from branding is that the details are drawn in freehand. Amazing!

