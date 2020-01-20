Creative Souls

Kahran and Regis Bethencourt/CreativeSoul Photography

Happy Martin Luther King Day! I knew I wanted to feature a black artist today, so when I found this remarkable photography, I was thrilled!

Georgia-based husband-and-wife team Kahran and Regis Bethencourt of CreativeSoul Photography capture what they call “under-celebrated beauty.” How anyone could look at these gorgeous images and not feel like celebrating is beyond me. The duo travels around, styling and taking strong, beautiful photos of little girls. The photos are often accompanied by interesting details about the girls – their dreams, their hopes, their challenges. I find the pictures really inspirational; the Bethencourts do a marvelous job of capturing the girls’ spark and strength and sass.

In 2013, the Bethencourts, whose child photography studio was well established, recognized that natural African hair and styling was drastically underrepresented in their industry. They made it their business to go about changing that, and their AfroArt series was born.

“We decided to showcase kids with natural hair to empower them (and others in the industry) to embrace it and for the kids to be proud of their culture and natural curls. When we first started out we were primarily working with child models, but now more than half of the kids have never modeled before. Most of them just see it as a fun experience, but they usually leave the studio feeling a little more proud and self-confident.”

I was fascinated to learn that the photographers don’t let the girls see themselves until “the big reveal,” so all that attitude and confidence is captured in the photos. There were so many gorgeous pictures, I got a little carried away with their Instagram posts below. There’s loads more to see, too.

You can see all of Kahran and Regis Bethencourt’s gorgeous photography on the CreativeSoul Photography website and on Instagram.