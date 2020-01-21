My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Dorothy Parker and Dr. King

by 5 Comments

I had originally intended to post this yesterday, but it felt wrong to celebrate some white lady (even if she is my very favorite white lady) on MLK Day, so here it is today instead. Last year, I was surprised and delighted to learn about the connection between my idol, writer Dorothy Parker, and my hero, Martin Luther King, Jr.

Though they never met in person, Parker was so impressed with Dr. King and so moved by the civil rights movement that she left her entire estate (which was worth $10,000 at the time) to him. The will, which included the rights to her work, stipulated that upon Dr. King’s death, the estate pass to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. Dorothy Parker died on June 7, 1967, and Dr. King was assassinated not quite a year later, on April 4, 1968.

Though Parker was a life-long, die-hard New Yorker, the iconic writer’s ashes came to rest in Baltimore in a quiet little courtyard at the NAACP headquarters, where she is remembered with love and admiration and humor. The inscription on the plaque reads “Excuse my dust.”

You can learn more about how Parker’s ashes ended up in Baltimore on NPR.org and you can read her phenomenal story Arrangements in Black and White for free on the Biblioklept blog.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Dorothy Parker and Dr. King

Leave a comment

  1. StellaKate Blue
    January 21, 2020 at 8:33 am

    I love that inscription: “Excuse My Dust!”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Sheree
    January 21, 2020 at 9:55 am

    I too am a huge fan of Ms Parker. Would’ve loved to meet her, she had such a sharp, witty tongue.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.