My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Secret Life of Animals

by 10 Comments

Julien Tabet

Today, we’re going to explore the talented and prolific digital artist, Julien Tabet. He’s a remarkable young man, and not just in his digital skills. I love his outlook, too. I’ll let him tell you:

“My name is Julien Tabet, and I am a young Frenchman who pretends to make art with a computer. I’m not passionate about Photoshop as I don’t believe that software can be a passion. Nevertheless, imagining the improbable fascinates me. I love to surprise people. I feel that I can offer something fresh to their lives and break them out of their boring routine, by offering a perspective.

“My works deal mainly with animals for a lot of reasons. Animals are different from humans because they are so much more humble and innocent. But what I like the most is that they can be mysterious due to their anonymity. I love to dream up the way animals act when we aren’t watching them.”

– Julien Tabet

21 years old, and already such an accomplished artist! Tabet is clearly an old soul (with some young, awesome skills). If you haven’t attempted digital photo manipulation yourself, watch the speed edit video below. It will blow your mind.

You can follow the talented and prolific Julien Tabet pretty much everywhere: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Etsy.

View this post on Instagram

Royal Camping ⛺🦁 (SWIPE to see more) After 30 hours of work, more than 350 layers on photoshop, I have the pleasure to finally show you this realization, which is a little different from the others in its concept, but also because it has been drawn at 90% 😏 . For the curious, you will find at the end of this post the whole process of creation. I had a lot of fun imagining and creating this visual. It feels great to change a bit my creative processes and to gradually get out of the style I've been showing you to for 2 years 😬 I hope you're enjoying it, can't wait to have your feedback 🖤 . Created by me ( @julien.tabet ) using @photoshop . #photoshop #adobe #artistic_unity #art_daily #picoftheday #adobecreativecloud #artselect #lion #wildlife

A post shared by Julien Tabet (@julien.tabet) on

View this post on Instagram

Diversity 🐘🌴 — After a well-deserved vacation, I'm back very soon ! I look forward to embarking on this new life 🐣. I have lots of new ideas and a crazy motivation ! My Etsy shop is officially open again. I still have some visuals available, I'm trying to work on them, and to propose new visuals and formats soon 🙂.. — Meanwhile, take advantage of -20% this month on the entire shop on the stocks still available ! The link is in the description 😁 . . Created by me ( @julien.tabet ) using @photoshop #ps_opposites #ps_psychedelic . . . #photoshop #gramslayers #animallove #wildlifephotography #animalart #hubs_united #artselect #artistic_unity #picoftheday #creatorgrams #elephant #milliondollarvisuals #earthpix #thecreativers #artofinstagram #artofvisuals #animallovers #alphahype #launchdesigns

A post shared by Julien Tabet (@julien.tabet) on

View this post on Instagram

🌟 GIVEAWAY 🌟 (closed) Win the printed visuals of your choice! . To participate, simply: ✨ Like and Follow ✨ Comment ✨ Tag a friend (Each comment will count as an entry) . 🌟 Winner 1: 3 visuals of your choice 🌟 Winner 2: 2 visuals of your choice 🌟 Winner 3: 1 visual of your choice . The winner will be announced in 1 week! Thank you for all your support, you're making my life a dream 🖤 . . Created by me ( @julien.tabet ) using @photoshop . . #photoshop #theweekoninstagram #wildlife #wildlifephotography #wildlifeplanet #animalart #hubs_united #adobe #creartmood #imaginativeuniverse #ps_whimsical #digitallyart #artistic_unity #picoftheday #creatorgrams #art_daily #earthpix #artofinstagram #artofvisuals #watchthisinstagood #alphahype #worldofartists #animal #nature

A post shared by Julien Tabet (@julien.tabet) on

View this post on Instagram

Dexterity 🐅🧵 SWIPE to see the process and more details. . I would appreciate some feedback to know what you think about this new way of presenting my work. Do you enjoy discovering the process of the visual, as well as some close-ups for details? Should I show even more? Less? 🤔 Thank you 🙏🖤 . 50 NEW VISUALS available on my print shop. Enjoy -20% a few more days. Delivery is WORLDWIDE! 📬 👉 LINK IN MY BIO 👈 . Created by me ( @julien.tabet ) using @photoshop #ps_opposites #ps_vibrant . . . #photoshop #launchdesigns #creativecloud_transition #wildlife #animalart #hubs_united #artselect #artistic_unity #creatorgrams #art_daily #milliondollarvisuals #earthpix #artofinstagram #artofvisuals #watchthisinstagood #alphahype #worldofartists 🥬

A post shared by Julien Tabet (@julien.tabet) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

10 thoughts on “The Secret Life of Animals

Leave a comment

  1. Sheree
    January 22, 2020 at 7:38 am

    One word – fantastique!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. IreneDesign2011
    January 22, 2020 at 8:19 am

    He is really very creative, Donna 😀
    Amazing work.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. StellaKate Blue
    January 22, 2020 at 8:25 am

    Wild!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. janhaltn
    January 22, 2020 at 8:53 am

    I will be smiling all day today. Great humor and art work. — Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. bcparkison
    January 22, 2020 at 9:48 am

    He must have some pretty wild dreams. Very creative .

    Like

    Reply
  6. Talitha
    January 22, 2020 at 10:14 am

    Reblogged this on Talitha's World and commented:
    Did you know that? 🙂

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.