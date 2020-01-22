The Secret Life of Animals

Julien Tabet

Today, we’re going to explore the talented and prolific digital artist, Julien Tabet. He’s a remarkable young man, and not just in his digital skills. I love his outlook, too. I’ll let him tell you:

“My name is Julien Tabet, and I am a young Frenchman who pretends to make art with a computer. I’m not passionate about Photoshop as I don’t believe that software can be a passion. Nevertheless, imagining the improbable fascinates me. I love to surprise people. I feel that I can offer something fresh to their lives and break them out of their boring routine, by offering a perspective. “My works deal mainly with animals for a lot of reasons. Animals are different from humans because they are so much more humble and innocent. But what I like the most is that they can be mysterious due to their anonymity. I love to dream up the way animals act when we aren’t watching them.” – Julien Tabet

21 years old, and already such an accomplished artist! Tabet is clearly an old soul (with some young, awesome skills). If you haven’t attempted digital photo manipulation yourself, watch the speed edit video below. It will blow your mind.

