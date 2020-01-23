Etsomnia™ 255: Sur-Reality Show

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I’m no art critic, but to me, a lot of surrealist art and design just looks like gratuitously weird juxtapositions of things. Here’s how I imagine the mixed media surrealist process goes:

Take crappy painting Splash with Dinty Moore beef stew Add pictures of doll heads Glue on real human hair Affix fish in corner Take art world by storm Sell for thousands of dollars

I obviously just don’t get it, so I am probably the wrong person to critique the stuff. That never stopped me before, though…

The love that dares not speak its name…

“What to do if Hostess goes bankrupt (again)” LOL

I don’t want that thing looking at me in yoga class.

Sir, you have been told before. We will not talk to you until you’ve put your pants on.

I found very few items to get excited about this week, but this mixed media collage is just gorgeous! By CarynDrexl

In case you’re wondering what you pair this with, I’ve cracked the code…

There’s apparently an entire genre of surreal memes based on this mannequin head.

Because the internet.

Kids, don’t try this at home.

I think this vintage MOSCHINO hot and cold Faucet necklace is adorable! Sold by VintagEnMode

Dental hygiene is important (but not as important as mental hygiene)

I can sum up what I think of most surreal art in one word. Why?

There truly is derpery in every category on Etsy…

I’m not sure it’s so much surreal as it is sur-really ugly.

Ooh, this makes it all better! By KikiCollagist

That looks uncomfortable.

This is a crying eye fascinator, this week’s winner of the coveted Because Etsy title.

What combination of controlled substances, unhappy childhood, and sexual confusion inspired this thing?