Etsomnia™ 255: Sur-Reality Show

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I’m no art critic, but to me, a lot of surrealist art and design just looks like gratuitously weird juxtapositions of things. Here’s how I imagine the mixed media surrealist process goes:

  1. Take crappy painting
  2. Splash with Dinty Moore beef stew
  3. Add pictures of doll heads
  4. Glue on real human hair
  5. Affix fish in corner
  6. Take art world by storm
  7. Sell for thousands of dollars

I obviously just don’t get it, so I am probably the wrong person to critique the stuff. That never stopped me before, though…

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

The love that dares not speak its name…
“What to do if Hostess goes bankrupt (again)” LOL
I don’t want that thing looking at me in yoga class.
Sir, you have been told before. We will not talk to you until you’ve put your pants on.
I found very few items to get excited about this week, but this mixed media collage is just gorgeous! By CarynDrexl
In case you’re wondering what you pair this with, I’ve cracked the code
There’s apparently an entire genre of surreal memes based on this mannequin head.
Because the internet.
Kids, don’t try this at home.
I think this vintage MOSCHINO hot and cold Faucet necklace is adorable! Sold by VintagEnMode
Dental hygiene is important (but not as important as mental hygiene)
I can sum up what I think of most surreal art in one word. Why?
There truly is derpery in every category on Etsy…
I’m not sure it’s so much surreal as it is sur-really ugly.
Ooh, this makes it all better! By KikiCollagist
That looks uncomfortable.
This is a crying eye fascinator, this week’s winner of the coveted Because Etsy title.
What combination of controlled substances, unhappy childhood, and sexual confusion inspired this thing?

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 255: Sur-Reality Show

  1. StellaKate Blue
    January 23, 2020 at 8:28 am

    The look on the child’s face in that last piece about sums it all up.

  2. bcparkison
    January 23, 2020 at 9:35 am

    I’m with you…I just don’t get it .

  3. janhaltn
    January 23, 2020 at 10:19 am

    You can add me also. Hal

