Etsomnia™ 255: Sur-Reality Show

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
I’m no art critic, but to me, a lot of surrealist art and design just looks like gratuitously weird juxtapositions of things. Here’s how I imagine the mixed media surrealist process goes:
Take crappy painting
Splash with Dinty Moore beef stew
Add pictures of doll heads
Glue on real human hair
Affix fish in corner
Take art world by storm
Sell for thousands of dollars
I obviously just don’t get it, so I am probably the wrong person to critique the stuff. That never stopped me before, though…
January 23, 2020 at 8:28 am
The look on the child’s face in that last piece about sums it all up.
January 23, 2020 at 9:59 am
Indeed. You should have seen my face…
January 23, 2020 at 9:35 am
I’m with you…I just don’t get it .
January 23, 2020 at 9:59 am
At least we have each other.
January 23, 2020 at 10:19 am
You can add me also. Hal
January 23, 2020 at 11:11 am
LOL
