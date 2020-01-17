The Cake King

Nelson Pantano/The King Cake

These are the magnificent cake creations by Brazilian baker Nelson Pantano, A.K.A. The King Cake. Whether massive or petite, ornate or plain, the gorgeous event cakes designed and made by Nelson Pantano are jaw-droppingly impressive. The baker seems phenomenally accomplished for one so young, but when I read his bio, I learned why. He got his start at the tender age of 11, when he enrolled himself in an artistic confectionery course in São Paulo. Although he gave in to familial pressure and spent a short time studying and working in advertising, by 2010, the young man’s talent and creativity drove him back to sugar. And who could blame him? Talent like this doesn’t come along every day.

Satisfyingly, even Pantano’s early efforts were recognized, and he began winning competitions, first locally, then internationally, and his cakes have been featured in major magazines including Vogue, Glamour, and Cake Masters. I am guessing his parents have forgiven him for not sticking with advertising…

You can see all of Nelson Pantano’s amazing cakes on his website and on Instagram.