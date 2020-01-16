Etsomnia™ 254: Keeping Things Spicy

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Awesome metal sign above by Rustalgic.

This week, I thought we’d explore all things spicy on Etsy, from spice racks and seasonings to more, um private things. It’s a weird combination, I know. I was originally going to limit it to the food variety, but such hilarious things kept coming up, I couldn’t resist the mashup.

With a name like Chub Rub, this one could have gone either way, but don’t worry, it’s a spice. By ChubIndustries

Ladies, when headed to the viper pit (which appears to be suffering with some kind of alligator situation), make sure you wear one of your hardier pasties. Only one, though.

I’m dreaming about this door-mounted spice rack! By (who else?) SpiceRackCity

When you’re so grimy your tub issues an invitation, you have a problem.

I guess that’s one way to keep me from eating the whole bag in one sitting… By InfernoCandyCompany

It’s all bad, but what on earth are those flesh puddles beneath her breasts supposed to be???

I really love hot and sweet together, but I’m too much of a coward to try this toffee made with ghost peppers, even though it looks great. By CowboyToffeeCompany

I was going to pass by this item, but then I got curious about the comments. They delivered. “I’m a therapist and needed some good conversation starter questions for my clients…”

If you’ve never listened to the My Favorite Murder podcast, go give it a try. It’s fantastic! MFM quote T-shirt by RogersWeber

I get rustic to a point, but enough is enough.

Candied jalapenos? Yes, please! By LandysJalapenos

Hair bows and bondage? I don’t know about you, but I’m getting mixed signals.

Can’t wait to add this to the rim of my next bloody Mary! By UltimateBaker