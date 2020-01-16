My OBT

Etsomnia™ 254: Keeping Things Spicy

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Awesome metal sign above by Rustalgic.

This week, I thought we’d explore all things spicy on Etsy, from spice racks and seasonings to more, um private things. It’s a weird combination, I know. I was originally going to limit it to the food variety, but such hilarious things kept coming up, I couldn’t resist the mashup.

With a name like Chub Rub, this one could have gone either way, but don’t worry, it’s a spice. By ChubIndustries
Ladies, when headed to the viper pit (which appears to be suffering with some kind of alligator situation), make sure you wear one of your hardier pasties. Only one, though.
I’m dreaming about this door-mounted spice rack! By (who else?) SpiceRackCity
When you’re so grimy your tub issues an invitation, you have a problem.
I guess that’s one way to keep me from eating the whole bag in one sitting… By InfernoCandyCompany
It’s all bad, but what on earth are those flesh puddles beneath her breasts supposed to be???
I really love hot and sweet together, but I’m too much of a coward to try this toffee made with ghost peppers, even though it looks great. By CowboyToffeeCompany
I was going to pass by this item, but then I got curious about the comments. They delivered. “I’m a therapist and needed some good conversation starter questions for my clients…”
If you’ve never listened to the My Favorite Murder podcast, go give it a try. It’s fantastic! MFM quote T-shirt by RogersWeber
I get rustic to a point, but enough is enough.
Candied jalapenos? Yes, please! By LandysJalapenos
Hair bows and bondage? I don’t know about you, but I’m getting mixed signals.
Can’t wait to add this to the rim of my next bloody Mary! By UltimateBaker

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    January 16, 2020 at 2:26 pm

    My husband and I are big fans of spicy food but our combined genetics seem to have bred spice monsters because our two oldest sons may actually have an addiction to really hot spices. They are currently working their way through a jar of ghost pepper salsa they bought at a Christmas market and, even though they start grunting and screeching in pain and their eyes are watering, they keep eating it. Weirdos. They add at least Tabasco to almost every meal too.

    When we first moved here, we were always scouting the area for places to go check out or possible dining venues. One day, my husband spotted a place called ‘Spice Tonight’ in a strip mall and got excited that it was a curry house or maybe an Indian supermarket. Nope. As you have probably guessed, it was an adult shop. Every time we drive past, the kids laugh about it and have to remind him.

